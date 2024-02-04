Handyman Update

Toolbelt
Those skilled in repair can head on down to the Tool Shop and pick up a spiffy new belt. Load your belt up with portable tools to free up some precious inventory space and easily access your tools.
Controller Support
Now you can yard sale with your controller or Steam Deck!
Fix
- Increased the odds of finding something in dumpsters
- Smoothed out backup cam on vehicles
- Fix for interacting with cards on boxes at some yard sales
- Fix for cards disappearing when placed on some floors
- Reset Bruh! achievment
- Trailers will load in facing upright
Changed files in this update