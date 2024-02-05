Patch Notes Feb 5

Share · View all patches · Build 13360078 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 14:59:24 UTC by Wendy

Optimization -

Font Size Adjustment: Introducing a new option to adjust font size! Now, you can easily customize the font size in the Settings menu under System.

Adjustment -

Reduced the vacation days required for the event - Fitness Association from 4 to 3 days.

Bug Fixes -

Resolved the problem where the Interstellar Venture Capital Book could not be unlocked properly in the Encyclopedia. Adjusted the triggering sequence of the Decay Crystal to occur before the Particle Injector, enhancing gameplay dynamics. Fixed the issue where upgrading a unit with modified power using the Upgrade Device would result in an additional increase in power. Addressed the error occurring when the Shuriken Shadow Clone copied itself while having Secret Treasure. Fixed the abnormal power bonus issue of Linker, where Shuriken Shadow Clone underwent a swap at the Spaceship Center while having Placeholder Gas. Adjusted the triggering sequence of the Golden Particles to occur before the Rubbing Core, enhancing gameplay dynamics.

Join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/QFkYZjZ2P4