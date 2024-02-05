Patch Notes Feb 5

Optimization -
Font Size Adjustment: Introducing a new option to adjust font size! Now, you can easily customize the font size in the Settings menu under System.
Adjustment -
Reduced the vacation days required for the event - Fitness Association from 4 to 3 days.
Bug Fixes -
- Resolved the problem where the Interstellar Venture Capital Book could not be unlocked properly in the Encyclopedia.
- Adjusted the triggering sequence of the Decay Crystal to occur before the Particle Injector, enhancing gameplay dynamics.
- Fixed the issue where upgrading a unit with modified power using the Upgrade Device would result in an additional increase in power.
- Addressed the error occurring when the Shuriken Shadow Clone copied itself while having Secret Treasure.
- Fixed the abnormal power bonus issue of Linker, where Shuriken Shadow Clone underwent a swap at the Spaceship Center while having Placeholder Gas.
- Adjusted the triggering sequence of the Golden Particles to occur before the Rubbing Core, enhancing gameplay dynamics.
