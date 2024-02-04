 Skip to content

Station Sabotage Playtest update for 4 February 2024

Map Design & Inventory Item changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated art and map design, you can get quite lost now
Opening doors only takes one key of the same door now due to new inventory system
Player model camera improvement with clipping into the walls
Overall adjusted lighting of various rooms

