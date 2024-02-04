 Skip to content

Into the Necrovale update for 4 February 2024

Patch Notes - 2/3/2024

Patch Notes - 2/3/2024 · Build 13359951

Bugs

  • Game should no longer Stack Overflow if it can’t find an item of the correct type and rarity
  • Handful of Null Reference errors have been fixed

Balance

  • Enemy Adds in the Ronan & Roarke boss fight have been slowed, and don’t start immediately
  • Despair now grows as the difficulty increases
  • Coward no longer returns an item of the wrong rarity/type if he can’t find an item
  • Dash from the Wind Sword and Roarke’s Kilt now stack (Waxxy)
  • Dash for Wind Sword and Roarke’s Kilt has been increased
  • Dash added to Baylo Blade
  • Barrier values have been reduced
  • Only one Rune of each type will apply. Stacking Runes of the same type no longer works
  • Damage on Tiarna’s mantle and Verglas Coat reduced
  • Splenetic Amulet doesn’t produce as much power per kill
  • Prince of Thorns provides more power gain

Misc.

  • Craft instructions are a bit more clear now, that melds are restricted to items of the same slot, not of the same rarity.
  • Weapon stats now only apply to the attacks/projectiles they create. (For instance, equipping a Chaff Gun will no longer cause the Firewalker boots to create thousands of projectiles)
  • You now pray to The Father, instead of The Mother for an item
  • Potion Gobbler is now called Potion Guzzler (Evarika)

