Patch Notes - 2/3/2024

Bugs
- Game should no longer Stack Overflow if it can’t find an item of the correct type and rarity
- Handful of Null Reference errors have been fixed
Balance
- Enemy Adds in the Ronan & Roarke boss fight have been slowed, and don’t start immediately
- Despair now grows as the difficulty increases
- Coward no longer returns an item of the wrong rarity/type if he can’t find an item
- Dash from the Wind Sword and Roarke’s Kilt now stack (Waxxy)
- Dash for Wind Sword and Roarke’s Kilt has been increased
- Dash added to Baylo Blade
- Barrier values have been reduced
- Only one Rune of each type will apply. Stacking Runes of the same type no longer works
- Damage on Tiarna’s mantle and Verglas Coat reduced
- Splenetic Amulet doesn’t produce as much power per kill
- Prince of Thorns provides more power gain
Misc.
- Craft instructions are a bit more clear now, that melds are restricted to items of the same slot, not of the same rarity.
- Weapon stats now only apply to the attacks/projectiles they create. (For instance, equipping a Chaff Gun will no longer cause the Firewalker boots to create thousands of projectiles)
- You now pray to The Father, instead of The Mother for an item
- Potion Gobbler is now called Potion Guzzler (Evarika)
