- Added HUD display settings.
- Pressing the U key on the driving screen now toggles the HUD OFF/ON.
- Added Acceleration gauge display to the driving screen (the gauge color is yellow for strong braking, red for sudden braking. It is desirable for the gauge color to be white just before stopping. This will be included in the evaluation in future versions).
- Adjusted the acceleration/deceleration performance of the 8000 series.
- Reduced the running resistance of the 8000 series.
- Increased the rate of car generation.
- Adjusted the timing of the turnout sound after leaving Jujigai and the timing of the speed limit change in the Jujigai -> Suehiro-cho section
TRAMCITY HAKODATE update for 4 February 2024
Update on February 4, 2024 (v.1.0.240204.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
