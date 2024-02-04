 Skip to content

Chess for idiots update for 4 February 2024

Beta v1.0.1 - Change log

Build 13359846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved blowing coins from longer distances (but it is still recommended to get really close to the coin you want to blow)
  • Renamed option "Local multiplayer" to "Anyone can play for anyone" & added some new tips/warnings while in a lobby
  • It's now a bit easier to move the Rook diagonally and the Bishop straight (reduced damping from 50% to 40%)
  • Added information for players when the horst shuts down the server
  • Fixed a bug that caused Inflation, Deflation and Hot Sauce weapons to kick players from the server after unlocking certain achievements (Tusk's fault!)

