- Improved blowing coins from longer distances (but it is still recommended to get really close to the coin you want to blow)
- Renamed option "Local multiplayer" to "Anyone can play for anyone" & added some new tips/warnings while in a lobby
- It's now a bit easier to move the Rook diagonally and the Bishop straight (reduced damping from 50% to 40%)
- Added information for players when the horst shuts down the server
- Fixed a bug that caused Inflation, Deflation and Hot Sauce weapons to kick players from the server after unlocking certain achievements (Tusk's fault!)
Chess for idiots update for 4 February 2024
Beta v1.0.1 - Change log
