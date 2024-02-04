Hotfix 0.9.1.2.e

Fixes
- Thunder Spirit not working on Gunslinger
GunSlinger Tweak
- Tier 2 weapon can be obtained at level 20 instead of level 25
- Reduced maximum level of Gunslinger weapon from 7 to 5
A lvl 5 gunslinger weapon will have equivalent stats than a level 7 weapon from before
- Improved reload speed of pistol
Since you simply cannot swap for other weapons early on, having a long reload speed is too much of a penalty
- Reduced Enemy move-speed by 30% when playing as Gun-Slinger
This should help keep the game more readable and manageable as it require an active play-style
Modding
- Added both "DisplaySelectedWeapon()" and "DisplayAmmo()" virtual function to the AvatarData class to make the ammo counter and weapon selection work on any avatar (and not just the gunslinger)
