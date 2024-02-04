 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 4 February 2024

Hotfix 0.9.1.2.e

Build 13359818

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Thunder Spirit not working on Gunslinger

GunSlinger Tweak

  • Tier 2 weapon can be obtained at level 20 instead of level 25
  • Reduced maximum level of Gunslinger weapon from 7 to 5
    A lvl 5 gunslinger weapon will have equivalent stats than a level 7 weapon from before
  • Improved reload speed of pistol
    Since you simply cannot swap for other weapons early on, having a long reload speed is too much of a penalty
  • Reduced Enemy move-speed by 30% when playing as Gun-Slinger
    This should help keep the game more readable and manageable as it require an active play-style

Modding

  • Added both "DisplaySelectedWeapon()" and "DisplayAmmo()" virtual function to the AvatarData class to make the ammo counter and weapon selection work on any avatar (and not just the gunslinger)

