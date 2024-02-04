New Set of Quality Updates!

Standard Updates:

The drawing point of sprites is now more suitable for a top down perspective.

Shields now prevent a forced respawn after a collision

Added a new Load system menu, when losing the game

Added more respawn options when exiting an Artificial Space, you can select to appear on the collision spot or the previous respawn point taken.

For the majority of fixed damaging obstacles that are actively moving, colliding with them will change its animation to indicate the impact.

Now, the respawn point item leaves a trace over the ground. It indicates the respawn spot on each map.

When dashing, the main sprite changes form accordingly.

The Respawn Points now Stay in Place, so they can be rehused when need it.

Minor updates:

Some little polish to the respawn fade out after a collision.

Better ratio to the Shield Exchangers.

Added some extra icons for certain battle status on the English version of the game.

Added animation when losing a shield due an ice asteroid or brown boulder asteroids collision.

Added the lose of fuel animation to the special object of stage 16.

Some better performance for the stage 17 main zone.

Added a little color effect to the player when collide with the puzzle obstacle of stages 21 and 22.

A more smooth effect for a single interactive object that opens a path, related to the main zone of stage 20.

Added the Tech gear +1 animation to the TG token item.

Added numbers that indicate the amount of active shields, on the shield hud.

*reduced cache limit of pictures from 200 to 90 for memory optimization.

Fixes and Corrections:

Fixed an odd glitch that makes the player invisible in the evader zones.

Fixed the occurrences when the OmegaSpeed meter indicator was going under the main HUD and a better performance of the indicator.

Around 5 text lines rework for some interactive objects found at the end of a special stage.

Less flashing intensity when respawned due a thunder hit.

Fixed a visual glitch that show only the speed bar without the speed meter, when inside a Bonus Area.

reduced the flashing intensity of the psychic wave attacks

Added a screen shake for when a Shield or Fuel item on the inventory didn't have an effect. And a little more color to the basic flash effect.

Some small polish for the loading speed of a stage.

Reworked the static obstacle of the stage 17, to be less flashy and more stable.

Reworked the puzzle object of the stage 17, to be less color flashy.

The vanishing effect of an item after a collision triggers faster now.

Fixed the instances of not adding tech gears to the hud, for when a random encounter occurs.

Make a windowed option instead of a transparent option for the space probes, when accepting a trade.

Reduced the volume of some AudioReceptor Tracks to be more even.

Having collecting items prevents the damage of the "restore functionality" ability, for when colliding with an obstacle.

The basic animation blocks of stage 20 have been retouched to be less distracting and more subtle.

Removed the parallax scroll of one of the segments of the main zone of stage 20, in order to improve performance.

Some retouches to the main zone of stage 23 to make less backtracking and performance.

Changing the color of the last exit point marker, to be more special.

Fixed a teleport portal that became stranded after finishing the main puzzle of stage 1.

Made the Phase Field animations more subtle.

Change the position of a TGcoin that hid too well a puzzle object in the main zone of stage 2.

Fixed a missing parallax background for battles in one of the last stages of the game.

Some color balance for the battle background HUD system.

*Fixed a glitch that used to dissapear the Ultra and Omega Speed animation after a collision with an obstacle.

Thanks for your support!