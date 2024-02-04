- Added 'Insane' difficulty
- Added difficulty selection to multiplayer
- Revamped UI system (monitor)
- Added a new volumetric audio system (realistic reverb, spatial sound, etc)
- Added different colors for your rat body (you can change it in the new settings menu)
- A bunch of small gameplay improvements and fixes
Scamper update for 4 February 2024
v19 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
