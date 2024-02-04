 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scamper update for 4 February 2024

v19 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13359750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 'Insane' difficulty
  • Added difficulty selection to multiplayer
  • Revamped UI system (monitor)
  • Added a new volumetric audio system (realistic reverb, spatial sound, etc)
  • Added different colors for your rat body (you can change it in the new settings menu)
  • A bunch of small gameplay improvements and fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2481931 Depot 2481931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link