Grim Clicker update for 4 February 2024

Version v1.01 - A small update with a couple of fixes

4 February 2024

The game has been updated!
Version v1.01

A small update with a couple of fixes.

Fixes
  • Fixed a bug with the General's 'Signal' skill. Its instakill part was sometimes missing small enemies.
  • Fixed a bug where in Blood Shards disabling shard effects also turned off enemy regeneration.
  • Fixed a visual bug in Beetle and General form that with Third Eye Mask and either skill at 0, the skill cost was showing as 10, even though it was actually 1, since this corresponds to the skills condition about availability if the player is already in the form from the skill. Now in both cases the cost is 1.

