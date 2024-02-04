PLAYTEST VERSION 5.0.000

NEW FEATURES
- IMPLEMENTED GAME DIFFICULTY MANAGEMENT:
-
- Now the difficulty selected when starting a new game (EASY, NORMAL, HARD) does affect the gameplay.
-
-
- Platforms: Can vary in size and layout to adjust the difficulty of the gameplay.
-
-
- Scroll levels: Vary the speed of scroll.
-
- Enemies: They will vary their speed of movement, jumping, shooting, etc. As well as the number of them at each level
-
- Bosses: Vary their mechanics, such as movement colddown, shooting, speed, etc.
-
- Water: Will vary how long the player can stay underwater without breathing.
-
- Quicksand: Will vary how difficult it is to get out of them.
-
- Wind and storms: Will vary the strength with which they affect player movement.
-
- Icy surfaces: Varies the amount of grip the player has when sliding on icy surfaces.
-
- Spendable tools: Will affect the amount of items to use.
-
- Bubble tool: When the difficulty is easy, it protects against the loss of a life.
-
- Pick axe tool: When the difficulty is easy, it is not lost when taking damage.
-
- Ride armor tool: Varies the amount of damage it can take before being destroyed.
Changed files in this update