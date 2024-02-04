 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Xanguito Aventura Playtest update for 4 February 2024

PLAYTEST VERSION 5.0.000

Share · View all patches · Build 13359693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
NEW FEATURES
  • IMPLEMENTED GAME DIFFICULTY MANAGEMENT:
    • Now the difficulty selected when starting a new game (EASY, NORMAL, HARD) does affect the gameplay.
      • Platforms: Can vary in size and layout to adjust the difficulty of the gameplay.
    • Scroll levels: Vary the speed of scroll.
    • Enemies: They will vary their speed of movement, jumping, shooting, etc. As well as the number of them at each level
    • Bosses: Vary their mechanics, such as movement colddown, shooting, speed, etc.
    • Water: Will vary how long the player can stay underwater without breathing.
    • Quicksand: Will vary how difficult it is to get out of them.
    • Wind and storms: Will vary the strength with which they affect player movement.
    • Icy surfaces: Varies the amount of grip the player has when sliding on icy surfaces.
    • Spendable tools: Will affect the amount of items to use.
    • Bubble tool: When the difficulty is easy, it protects against the loss of a life.
    • Pick axe tool: When the difficulty is easy, it is not lost when taking damage.
    • Ride armor tool: Varies the amount of damage it can take before being destroyed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2629761 Depot 2629761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link