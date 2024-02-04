Rampage Agents Regular Update Preview

Hello everyone! Rampage Agents will undergo an update from 22:00 to 23:00 on February 3rd, Pacific Time.

This update adds English voice acting for characters in Battle Royale mode, reworks the Grapple system, introduces new features for adjusting the grip angle and offhand influence, launches a series of Chinese New Year themed featured skins, and fixes and optimizes a host of issues!

We hope that you will provide us with feedback and suggestions after experiencing this update. We will continue to iterate and optimize.

If you encounter any game abnormalities, level blocks, crashes, or issues starting the game, which prevent normal gameplay, you can post a detailed description, screenshots, or screen recordings to the Discord community or Steam forums. We will check and address the issues as soon as possible.

📌Battle Royale Adds Character English Voice

🔹We have added distinctive character voices for each agent in Battle Royale mode, giving you a more comprehensive information and a more interesting experience during combat.

📌Reworked Grapple System

🔹The new Grapple system will bring a brand-new combat experience. Transform into Spider-Man and freely perform your movements in VR!

📌Added Firearms Grip Angle and Offhand Influence Adjustment

🔹Added grip angle settings (see System Menu → Weapon Settings → Grip Angle Adjustment), allowing adjustment of the grip angle for each firearm at the weapon operation station.

🔹Added offhand influence (see System Menu → Weapon Settings → Offhand Influence), allowing adjustment of the control size of the secondary grip, making the gun follow your heart's desire.

📌Launched Chinese New Year Featured Skins

🔹To welcome the Chinese New Year, we have produced Chinese New Year special edition featured character costumes and Chinese New Year special edition firearm skins, letting you feel the strong festive atmosphere in the game.

📌Optimizations & Bug Fixes

🔹Fixed an issue where the footsteps of spectating players could be heard by surviving players.

🔹Fixed a data desynchronization issue when switching game servers.

🔹Fixed an issue where physical movement was not effective in-game.

🔹Fixed an issue where spectating players could trigger Claire's skill elemental traps.

🔹Fixed an issue where Sticky Grenades thrown on knockdown shields would get stuck without exploding.

🔹Optimized certain ground areas in the scene that would hinder player movement.

🔹Optimized the timing, order, and configuration of AI spawns.

🔹Other series of optimizations.