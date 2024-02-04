 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 4 February 2024

Beta Patch v0.5.02 : New Item Campfire, new permanent follower Fey Starsong

Share · View all patches · Build 13359620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big thanks to those who made the bug fix videos; they really help me out! I watch a lot of videos and noticed very few make it out of town due to a lack of direction. So, I made Fey a permanent follower that you can talk to at any time and in any place. I updated the tutorial and story to reflect this change. Please let me know if this helps, and if anyone is able to get to the tutorial demi-god on the crystal island.

Potion shops now sell better potions for health and mana, non working potions have been removed

Fixed camera clipping into voxel and other issues. Camera now fades out objects instead of running into them. Fixed a lot of the crystal proc effects hyperlooping.

New Item: Campfire - Reduces the aggro range of monsters for a duration. (can be purchased at the harvesting merchant in town)

Updated the tutorial area. Fey Starsong is now a permanent follower. You can now receive crystal quests directly from her at any time. Crystal quests will now complete when the crystal is collected. Adjusted the races; you should be able to pick any race without having a hard time at the beginning.

All players have a new buff called Blessing of Fey, providing health and mana with every melee or staff attack.

