 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 4 February 2024

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13359619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updating a few screens to utilize tabs instead of clicking in the Property Grid (Enemy Formation, Battle Backdrop, Action Sequences, etc).
  • Fixed an issue with right clicking on templated lists crashing the editor.
  • Fixed a very rare issue with right clicks causing a crash in the tile selector.
  • Fixed an issue with drag/drop not responding correctly on map layers.
  • Hidden work on Action Sequence Previews.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link