- Updating a few screens to utilize tabs instead of clicking in the Property Grid (Enemy Formation, Battle Backdrop, Action Sequences, etc).
- Fixed an issue with right clicking on templated lists crashing the editor.
- Fixed a very rare issue with right clicks causing a crash in the tile selector.
- Fixed an issue with drag/drop not responding correctly on map layers.
- Hidden work on Action Sequence Previews.
RPG Architect update for 4 February 2024
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
