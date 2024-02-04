 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 4 February 2024

Warlordocracy Early v12.3

Warlordocracy Early v12.3

Improved framerate a little, fixed a couple bugs, expanded Ch.3 Demo (included in Ch.2 DLC). Gonna upload a new Ch.3 Alpha to Patreon tomorrow night (late). Here's a video of a random-ass battle outside Berindal Estate.

Complete list of changes:

-Improved framerate while large player party is moving, and when player is clicking to give orders.
-Improved framerate by keeping track of scissored sprites so it's not set repeatedly (walking through sand, etc.).
-Fixed unseen party roster bug where main party (slots 1-5) got listed again repeatedly in henchmen slots (6-25).
-Door collision script now makes mobiles that can't open doors cancel destination (fixes major framerate drop).
-New item: sail (attach to raft in Ch.3 to reach more destinations, craft at Loom with Sophistication).
-New ratfolk spawn in Ch.2 on Peninsula at night after speaking to Lord Mesali.
-Increased speed of rats and sewer rats from 2 to 3.
-Fixed some object encyclopedia description tags.
-Updated Chapter 3 Demo (for Chapter 2 DLC).
-Expanded Chapter 3 Alpha (for Patrons).

