- Ticket #1764 QOL – Disable New Game button if player lacks species name
- Ticket #1784 QOL – Default music level adjusted
- Ticket #1783 New Game menu music not looping fix
- Ticket #911 QOL – Added warfare section to tutorial
- Ticket #1774 Elder species first contact based on player arrival fix
- Ticket #1772 Tech tree showing blank entries when filter is on fix
- Ticket #1787 Housing tooltip display fix
- Ticket #1776 QOL - Disable Colony and Outpost buttons if system has no names
- Ticket #1778 – Galactic Council threshold adjustments
- Ticket #1775 Renaming Outposts fix
- Ticket #1785 Tutorial popup resetting on end turn fix
- Ticket #1786 Tax update during turn fix
- Ticket #1773 Produced ships at Sol not spawning in mixed occupied system fix
- Ticket #1769 Ancient homeworld trait fix
- Ticket #1768 QOL – Ascension tech listed separately in Info Screen
- Ticket #1770 QOL List other faction in colony, outpost, and building tooltip
- Ticket #1625 QOL – End turn prompt in system view
- Ticket #1791 QOL Custom species ID validator
- Ticket #1792 Galactic Council Candidate fix
- Ticket #1448 QOL - Advanced colony ship tech
- Ticket #1771 Deleting ship designs will delete multiple designs with the same name
- Ticket #1793 QOL – Production carryover to next item in build queue
- Ticket #1780 Player can manually move through blackhole if nebula is adjacent fix
- Ticket #1781 Ship data blanking in cases where neutron shielding is researched fix
- Ticket #1782 Skirmish Battlestations and Citadels spawning fix
- Ticket #1789 QOL – Pause hotkey added to Tactical
- Ticket #1779 QOL – All ship designs of same size class can be accessed in refit menu
- Ticket #1788 Pre-warp population not being counted as empire population in Empire screen
Lord of Rigel update for 4 February 2024
Early Access 3 Patch 2024.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
