Lord of Rigel update for 4 February 2024

Early Access 3 Patch 2024.2

Build 13359543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1764 QOL – Disable New Game button if player lacks species name
  • Ticket #1784 QOL – Default music level adjusted
  • Ticket #1783 New Game menu music not looping fix
  • Ticket #911 QOL – Added warfare section to tutorial
  • Ticket #1774 Elder species first contact based on player arrival fix
  • Ticket #1772 Tech tree showing blank entries when filter is on fix
  • Ticket #1787 Housing tooltip display fix
  • Ticket #1776 QOL - Disable Colony and Outpost buttons if system has no names
  • Ticket #1778 – Galactic Council threshold adjustments
  • Ticket #1775 Renaming Outposts fix
  • Ticket #1785 Tutorial popup resetting on end turn fix
  • Ticket #1786 Tax update during turn fix
  • Ticket #1773 Produced ships at Sol not spawning in mixed occupied system fix
  • Ticket #1769 Ancient homeworld trait fix
  • Ticket #1768 QOL – Ascension tech listed separately in Info Screen
  • Ticket #1770 QOL List other faction in colony, outpost, and building tooltip
  • Ticket #1625 QOL – End turn prompt in system view
  • Ticket #1791 QOL Custom species ID validator
  • Ticket #1792 Galactic Council Candidate fix
  • Ticket #1448 QOL - Advanced colony ship tech
  • Ticket #1771 Deleting ship designs will delete multiple designs with the same name
  • Ticket #1793 QOL – Production carryover to next item in build queue
  • Ticket #1780 Player can manually move through blackhole if nebula is adjacent fix
  • Ticket #1781 Ship data blanking in cases where neutron shielding is researched fix
  • Ticket #1782 Skirmish Battlestations and Citadels spawning fix
  • Ticket #1789 QOL – Pause hotkey added to Tactical
  • Ticket #1779 QOL – All ship designs of same size class can be accessed in refit menu
  • Ticket #1788 Pre-warp population not being counted as empire population in Empire screen

