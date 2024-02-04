- The National Style Spring Festival Theme Hall has been launched;
- The sub game room system has been launched, allowing for the creation of private rooms or the addition of public rooms for other players;
- Friend system optimization, adding daily gifts, hall following and other functions;
- Two sets of Dragon themed "Dragon Soaring in the Cloud" and "Dragon Shadow Flowing Light" clothing will be launched in the Year of the Dragon;
- Four new red grade pets have been added to the pet egg twisting machine;
- A series of New Year themed furniture will be displayed in the Home Store.
云端派对 update for 4 February 2024
V1.7 version update content
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2379681 Depot 2379681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update