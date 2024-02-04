 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

云端派对 update for 4 February 2024

V1.7 version update content

Share · View all patches · Build 13359539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The National Style Spring Festival Theme Hall has been launched;
  2. The sub game room system has been launched, allowing for the creation of private rooms or the addition of public rooms for other players;
  3. Friend system optimization, adding daily gifts, hall following and other functions;
  4. Two sets of Dragon themed "Dragon Soaring in the Cloud" and "Dragon Shadow Flowing Light" clothing will be launched in the Year of the Dragon;
  5. Four new red grade pets have been added to the pet egg twisting machine;
  6. A series of New Year themed furniture will be displayed in the Home Store.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2379681 Depot 2379681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link