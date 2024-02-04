 Skip to content

香肠派对 update for 4 February 2024

2月4日正式服更新公告

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

亲爱的香肠岛民们：

2月4日更新已经推出，主要包含了以下内容：

更新内容
1、修复游戏存在的部分问题

如果您关于香肠派对有改进的建议，欢迎在Steam商店页或社区中理性讨论，您的反馈会在我们进行优化版本时提供帮助，祝大家游戏愉快！

《香肠派对》运营团队
2024年2月4日

