- Fixed the light switch. Adjusted the size of the collision for interaction.
- Fixed the clocks in the prologue and epilogue. Resolved the bug causing a mismatch between the digital and analog clocks.
- Staff Roll:
- Adjusted scroll speed.
- Changed the music to ambient sound.
- Fixed it to automatically end without pressing Enter.
False Dream | 偽夢 update for 4 February 2024
Minor Updates (v1.8.1)
