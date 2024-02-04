 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

False Dream | 偽夢 update for 4 February 2024

Minor Updates (v1.8.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 13359489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the light switch. Adjusted the size of the collision for interaction.
  • Fixed the clocks in the prologue and epilogue. Resolved the bug causing a mismatch between the digital and analog clocks.
  • Staff Roll:
    　- Adjusted scroll speed.
    　- Changed the music to ambient sound.
    　- Fixed it to automatically end without pressing Enter.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2753721 Depot 2753721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link