Fight or Flight - 0.50 - AI Fixes

A patch to finally address some of the pressing AI issues!

This includes fixes to AI Bots, Zombies and most importantly the Monster attacks have been greatly improved so you can no longer so easily avoid being attacked!

-Enjoy!

----FIX NOTES----

AI; Improved bot behavior when not in safe zone, they will now sprint to the inside of the safe zone if they are not safe

AI; Fixed issue with bots outside of zone some times not receiving correct damage

AI; Improved bot pathing (WIP)

AI; Improved bot door opening

AI; Fixed bot spawn issues @ Factory and Mill Base

AI; Reduced situations where bots will get stuck, it's not full proof, but better, this is a WIP

AI; Fixed various bugs with Bot, Zombie and Monster behaviors

AI; Improved Monster attack sequences

AI; Fixed bugs with monster harvesting sequence

AI; You can no longer walk through the bears head

AI; Added camera shakes to monster attacks

GameMode; Speed up timing of first and second zones in BR modes

General; Fixed bug preventing use of Artifacts