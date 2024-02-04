 Skip to content

Into the Dungeon update for 4 February 2024

Update 7: January Bug Fixes & Achievements

Update 7: January Bug Fixes & Achievements

Update 7 Patch Notes

I've added achievements and after some play testing I've decided to change the map length to 8 nodes instead of 10. This should help with the pace and difficulty of the game, leading to games finishing closer to the 1 hour mark instead of 1 1/2 hours.

Changes

  • Maps now only have 8 nodes instead of 10.
  • Made some of the mobs in the desert and dungeon easier in single player.
  • There are Achievements in the game now! They should be unlockable but I haven't had a way to test them prior to launching them to Steam. Let me know in the Discord if they aren't getting unlocked.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the waterfall so it appears behind players
  • Fixed some typos on cards and tooltips

Thanks for reading!
Jamie
FROG Game Studios

