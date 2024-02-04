Update 7: January Bug Fixes & Achievements

I've added achievements and after some play testing I've decided to change the map length to 8 nodes instead of 10. This should help with the pace and difficulty of the game, leading to games finishing closer to the 1 hour mark instead of 1 1/2 hours.

Changes

Maps now only have 8 nodes instead of 10.

Made some of the mobs in the desert and dungeon easier in single player.

There are Achievements in the game now! They should be unlockable but I haven't had a way to test them prior to launching them to Steam. Let me know in the Discord if they aren't getting unlocked.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the waterfall so it appears behind players

Fixed some typos on cards and tooltips

Thanks for reading!

Jamie

FROG Game Studios