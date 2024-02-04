Update Notes For February 3rd 2024

Fix a missing explosion step in the cascade obstacle

Add movement control setting to options menu, can set to right or left click

--Unify some of the typefaces being used in the options menu

Various laser editing fixes, primarily caused by the editor referencing lasers that were no longer in the scene

--Fix speed setting on two-segment "loop" type laser paths

--Fix fire tile colliders blocking the user from editing the segment speed

--Fix an issue where loading an obstacle with laser emitters caused an unrecoverable error state

Remove old movement code that caused a stutter movement and had a small chance to block input