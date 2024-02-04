Fix a missing explosion step in the cascade obstacle
Add movement control setting to options menu, can set to right or left click
--Unify some of the typefaces being used in the options menu
Various laser editing fixes, primarily caused by the editor referencing lasers that were no longer in the scene
--Fix speed setting on two-segment "loop" type laser paths
--Fix fire tile colliders blocking the user from editing the segment speed
--Fix an issue where loading an obstacle with laser emitters caused an unrecoverable error state
Remove old movement code that caused a stutter movement and had a small chance to block input
Rat Race update for 4 February 2024
Update Notes For February 3rd 2024
