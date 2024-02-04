 Skip to content

Pangolin Cassowary update for 4 February 2024

Update Notes for Feb 3

Build 13359233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.27

  • Fixed an error caused by entering/editing the credits from the main menu
  • Updated keyboard controls to better allow changing kick angle with arrow keys
  • Fixed the broken checkpoints in Kickball Central Park (Level 3)

