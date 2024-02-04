Gateway Savegame Hotfix 0.0.9833

- Game now saves as soon as a new level is unlocked.
- Game now saves when Phase Emitter is installed into The Gateway.
- Game now saves during level transition.
- Players can reach The Electrics through any exit door after unlocking it until they are anchored to The Hub.
- Insanity wall Insects fade as you get close to them.
- Fixed anchor resurrection Achievement not triggering .
- Removed Superfluous code in Transition Script.
- Removed electrics edge ceiling collider that stopped entrance into exit hall from upper stairwell level.
- Gateway Destination is now saved so loaded games place players in the correct location when saving after using Gateway.
This should fix some issues with saving and loading. And Some transition bugs.
-=[ComAdore]=-
Changed files in this update