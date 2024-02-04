 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psychoscopy update for 4 February 2024

Nightmare Update 0.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13359155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nightmare Update

Fixed

    • The issue that causes Tiyanak's hair or body stay invisible on death animation.
    • Players spawn at the first spawn point instead of spawning different spots.
    • The issue that causes mouse disappear when someone activate the new year gift.
    • Collision issue while placing the items.
    • Missing spotlight skins on Level Pass.
    • Engineer Meter doesn't change detection type while scrolling mouse scrool down.
    • Searching remnant quest wasn't progressing.
    • Finding remnant quest wasn't progressing.
    • Banshee quests weren't progressing.
    • Hellenic Hound not spawn correctly.
    • Push-to-talk not working correctly in Lobby.
    • Some settings not readn correctly at the launch.
    • Alive players can use Hera's resurrection stone.
    • An issue that causes Salt not working correctly when placed by someone else.
    • Controls not updating in active gameplay.
    • Chick picture not shown correctly.
    • Dizziness and Ice effects not shown on clients.
    • An issue that causes Dizziness and Ice effects stays permanently when the source creature banished while effect active.
    • Ecto-mist not shown on clients.
    • Items duped on dropping on ground.
    • The issue that causes a lag in Riverside Manor.

Changed

    • FPS font increased to make it more visible.
    • Video Cameras are now sending the all capture point at once instead of keep sending it every milliseconds.
    • Spawn system changed and make it ready for next map updates.

Reworked

    • Tutorial area re-designed and updated with new systems

Added

    • 1 New Map, Amusement Park added to game as a new special map.
      -- Amusement Park has own special spiritual type creature Clown that only spawns on this map.

    • 2 New Stalker added.
      -- Hortlak is a new stalker, who keep following player until lost a vision.

-- Nightmare is a special stalker, who has some new game mechanics.

    • 1New Spiritual added.
      -- Clown is a new spiritual type creature but only spawns at Amusement Park.
      -- He can only banished by using Salt and Grimore, has 4 minutes waiting time (2 minutes with special salt).
      -- Totem and Talisman is totally useless to banish him.
      -- He can act absurdly, he can stay like a statue while showing himself and he can attack player randomly.
    • 20 New Pet added.
      -- Turtle added to the game and can only obtainable from Level Pass.
      -- Chicken added to the game and the pet shop.
      -- 2 new Crabs added to the game. Normal one can be bought from the shop but mutated one is a Level Pass reward.
      -- 2 new Rabbits added to the game. Normal Rabbit can be bought from the shop, and Blue one is a Level Pass reward.
      -- 3 new Frogs, green, brown and white frogs added. Green Frog can be bought from the shop, Brown one is a Level Pass reward and White one cannot be obtainable for now.
      -- Salamander added to the game as a Level Pass reward.
      -- 2 new Scorpions added to the game. Normal one can be bought from the shop and white one is a Level Pass reward.
      -- Snail added but cannot be obtainable for now.
      -- 2 new Swans added to the game. Swan can be obtainable from the shop but Rainbow Swan is not obtainable for now.
      -- Viper added to the game as a Level Pass reard.
      -- 3 new Wolfs added to game but none of them can be obtainable for now.
      -- Rat added to the game and can be bought from the shop.
    • 1 New Interactive item Zoltan added to the game.
      -- It can be found on Amusement Park and players and creatures can interact with it.
    • 2 New Map event added to the game.
      -- You can find a hanging man event on map.
      -- There is a special map event that only activated by the players.
    • 3 New Items added.
      -- Incense is adding a new mechanic to the game and it can be only found on the maps.
      --- If you place it inside the ghost area and fired with lighter it slows down the anger increment of the creature.
      -- Wedding Dress lets player to banish White Lady. Can only obtainable on the maps.
      -- Bait Meat can be used to attract and banish animal-type Mystic creatures.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1481211 Depot 1481211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link