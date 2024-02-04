Nightmare Update 0.4.6

Nightmare Update
Fixed
-
- The issue that causes Tiyanak's hair or body stay invisible on death animation.
-
- Players spawn at the first spawn point instead of spawning different spots.
-
- The issue that causes mouse disappear when someone activate the new year gift.
-
- Collision issue while placing the items.
-
- Missing spotlight skins on Level Pass.
-
- Engineer Meter doesn't change detection type while scrolling mouse scrool down.
-
- Searching remnant quest wasn't progressing.
-
- Finding remnant quest wasn't progressing.
-
- Banshee quests weren't progressing.
-
- Hellenic Hound not spawn correctly.
-
- Push-to-talk not working correctly in Lobby.
-
- Some settings not readn correctly at the launch.
-
- Alive players can use Hera's resurrection stone.
-
- An issue that causes Salt not working correctly when placed by someone else.
-
- Controls not updating in active gameplay.
-
- Chick picture not shown correctly.
-
- Dizziness and Ice effects not shown on clients.
-
- An issue that causes Dizziness and Ice effects stays permanently when the source creature banished while effect active.
-
- Ecto-mist not shown on clients.
-
- Items duped on dropping on ground.
-
- The issue that causes a lag in Riverside Manor.
Changed
-
- FPS font increased to make it more visible.
-
- Video Cameras are now sending the all capture point at once instead of keep sending it every milliseconds.
-
- Spawn system changed and make it ready for next map updates.
Reworked
-
- Tutorial area re-designed and updated with new systems
Added
-
- 1 New Map, Amusement Park added to game as a new special map.
-- Amusement Park has own special spiritual type creature Clown that only spawns on this map.
- 1 New Map, Amusement Park added to game as a new special map.
-
- 2 New Stalker added.
-- Hortlak is a new stalker, who keep following player until lost a vision.
- 2 New Stalker added.
-- Nightmare is a special stalker, who has some new game mechanics.
-
- 1New Spiritual added.
-- Clown is a new spiritual type creature but only spawns at Amusement Park.
-- He can only banished by using Salt and Grimore, has 4 minutes waiting time (2 minutes with special salt).
-- Totem and Talisman is totally useless to banish him.
-- He can act absurdly, he can stay like a statue while showing himself and he can attack player randomly.
- 1New Spiritual added.
-
- 20 New Pet added.
-- Turtle added to the game and can only obtainable from Level Pass.
-- Chicken added to the game and the pet shop.
-- 2 new Crabs added to the game. Normal one can be bought from the shop but mutated one is a Level Pass reward.
-- 2 new Rabbits added to the game. Normal Rabbit can be bought from the shop, and Blue one is a Level Pass reward.
-- 3 new Frogs, green, brown and white frogs added. Green Frog can be bought from the shop, Brown one is a Level Pass reward and White one cannot be obtainable for now.
-- Salamander added to the game as a Level Pass reward.
-- 2 new Scorpions added to the game. Normal one can be bought from the shop and white one is a Level Pass reward.
-- Snail added but cannot be obtainable for now.
-- 2 new Swans added to the game. Swan can be obtainable from the shop but Rainbow Swan is not obtainable for now.
-- Viper added to the game as a Level Pass reard.
-- 3 new Wolfs added to game but none of them can be obtainable for now.
-- Rat added to the game and can be bought from the shop.
- 20 New Pet added.
-
- 1 New Interactive item Zoltan added to the game.
-- It can be found on Amusement Park and players and creatures can interact with it.
- 1 New Interactive item Zoltan added to the game.
-
- 2 New Map event added to the game.
-- You can find a hanging man event on map.
-- There is a special map event that only activated by the players.
- 2 New Map event added to the game.
-
- 3 New Items added.
-- Incense is adding a new mechanic to the game and it can be only found on the maps.
--- If you place it inside the ghost area and fired with lighter it slows down the anger increment of the creature.
-- Wedding Dress lets player to banish White Lady. Can only obtainable on the maps.
-- Bait Meat can be used to attract and banish animal-type Mystic creatures.
- 3 New Items added.
Changed files in this update