Project Horror Tales update for 4 February 2024

Patch 2.7.4

Build 13359137

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated version info to 2.7.4 from 2.7.3
  • Put a dock in the lake on the Outside Mansion Map.( can be explored but is empty for now.)
  • Fixed Issue with object being picked up before it spawned in.
  • Added Lighting and Decor to the docks for the Outside Mansion Map.
  • Changed Durations for Flashlight, Glowstick, and Lighter to be longer.
  • Changed ammo clip for pistol from 7 to 15, Changed Total ammo max to 50 from 147.
  • Changed Running and Walking Speed.
  • Fixed the issue where player could bypass Final Boss Fight.
  • Fixed Talk with MC and Jake where it cut the sentences off.
  • Fixed minor bugs to help improve performance.
  • Removed Nanite from objects that caused FPS Issues.
  • Adjusted Lighting on each map for spookier environment.
  • Working on creating and adding more Achievements.
  • Adjusted Fog for town to be heavier. (will reduce if it causes issues)
  • Stopped Fog inside houses and Research Facility.
  • Adjusted Elevator Jumpscare.
  • Added Jumpscare to Kitchen.
  • Blocked off Docks for Outside Mansion Map.
  • Fixed Issue where player controls would not appear for over 10 secs after starting cinematic ended.
  • Reworked the Cinematic for the Outside Mansion Map.
  • Prepped areas for Storyline additions in 2.7.5
  • Changed landscape for lake on Outside Mansion Map.

