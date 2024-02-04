- Updated version info to 2.7.4 from 2.7.3
- Put a dock in the lake on the Outside Mansion Map.( can be explored but is empty for now.)
- Fixed Issue with object being picked up before it spawned in.
- Added Lighting and Decor to the docks for the Outside Mansion Map.
- Changed Durations for Flashlight, Glowstick, and Lighter to be longer.
- Changed ammo clip for pistol from 7 to 15, Changed Total ammo max to 50 from 147.
- Changed Running and Walking Speed.
- Fixed the issue where player could bypass Final Boss Fight.
- Fixed Talk with MC and Jake where it cut the sentences off.
- Fixed minor bugs to help improve performance.
- Removed Nanite from objects that caused FPS Issues.
- Adjusted Lighting on each map for spookier environment.
- Working on creating and adding more Achievements.
- Adjusted Fog for town to be heavier. (will reduce if it causes issues)
- Stopped Fog inside houses and Research Facility.
- Adjusted Elevator Jumpscare.
- Added Jumpscare to Kitchen.
- Blocked off Docks for Outside Mansion Map.
- Fixed Issue where player controls would not appear for over 10 secs after starting cinematic ended.
- Reworked the Cinematic for the Outside Mansion Map.
- Prepped areas for Storyline additions in 2.7.5
- Changed landscape for lake on Outside Mansion Map.
Project Horror Tales update for 4 February 2024
Patch 2.7.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
