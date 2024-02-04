 Skip to content

The Abyss Within update for 4 February 2024

Version 1.16 - Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.16 - Bug fixes.

-Fixed Load save bug that din't load Deck points correctly.
-Burn and Poison now don't damage you if you have Immune Aura.
-Fixed some achievements that were not activating when intended.

