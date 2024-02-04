Update # Air Conditioner And Video Play On TVs 📺

Air Conditioner

Now your customers will smell less. The more air conditioners you install in your gym, the less likely it is that your customers will smell.

Where can I buy it? : You can find the air conditioner in the Extras section of the Shop menu on your computer.

Video Play On TVs 📺

Tired of the TVs being off? Now you can play your favorite videos on the televisions you've installed in the GYM.

(Currently, to avoid copyright issues, videos are played with the sound off. However, you can play music through a music player at the same time. New musics will be added with future updates.)

You can play any YouTube video by entering its URL into the TV menu on your computer.