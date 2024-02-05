!!! BURRITO BEAR is HERE !!!

BURRITO BEAR HAS ARRIVED !!!

After Six Years of Hibernation, Bear is ready to emerge and EAT all the BURRITOS!!!!!!!!!!

It's been a long wild ride to this point, but not one that's going to end anytime soon!!

There are so many more expansions and improvements planed for Bear's future, all free for all time!!

The stinkiness will continue!!!

Also -- Big Thank You to all the AMAZING people who gave so much Amazing Support so that this Moment could Happen !!! Bear and SpaceOrca are Forever Grateful !!!!! : ]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1941420/Burrito_Bear/

The launch of Burrito Bear coincides with the first-of-many Burrito Bear Fashion Shows!! Where community members can design an outfit for Bear. And at the end of the event, a bunch will get picked to be added to the game, with credits to the artists and their concept art added to a special section of the in-game Art Viewer!!

Hop on into the SpaceOrca Discord to take part, or just to hang out and get updates on Burrito Bear and more SpaceOrca games!!

❤️🌯🐻