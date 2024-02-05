0.50x7933a - Trash trap and RAM

Lost Signal...
Hi all,
I'm finished with releasing hot patches for Xbox and am now starting to work on updates. I'm releasing a small patch that will also improve performance on pc.
New:
- Changed the rotation of the sun and planet. Plan to add a calendar, clock and more
- Changed the interaction with Trash trap. Now it works as a storage.
- Increased the radius of the trap
- Changed the drill a bit and fixed some bugs
- Fixed a rare Bug with death.
- Fixed the bug of not being able to pick up the death chest
- Fixed sliders on gamepad
- Replaced deformation of debris with animation
- Modified visual effect of damage volume a little bit
- Fixed Bug with saving and loading the world
- Improved world loading
- Optimised memory handling
- Added additional settings for gamepads
Changed files in this update