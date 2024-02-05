 Skip to content

Remains update for 5 February 2024

0.50x7933a - Trash trap and RAM

Share · View all patches · Build 13357211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lost Signal...

Hi all,
I'm finished with releasing hot patches for Xbox and am now starting to work on updates. I'm releasing a small patch that will also improve performance on pc.

New:

  • Changed the rotation of the sun and planet. Plan to add a calendar, clock and more
  • Changed the interaction with Trash trap. Now it works as a storage.
  • Increased the radius of the trap
  • Changed the drill a bit and fixed some bugs
  • Fixed a rare Bug with death.
  • Fixed the bug of not being able to pick up the death chest
  • Fixed sliders on gamepad
  • Replaced deformation of debris with animation
  • Modified visual effect of damage volume a little bit
  • Fixed Bug with saving and loading the world
  • Improved world loading
  • Optimised memory handling
  • Added additional settings for gamepads

