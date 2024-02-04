The future of Gun to the Zone

Hey there!

A new update has just released after being in beta for a while. I'll also talk about the future of this game a little bit.

Here's the deal:

Patchnotes for V 1.1.0.4

Fixed a possible crash on startup on Steam Deck.

Yes, this game runs on Steam Deck. It is using Proton. The game looks pretty good on an OLED ;)

Made some of the maps a little easier

It should be more feasible now to play Arenas 1 and 2 up to difficulty 15-20

Renamed some of the entries in the main menu to more accurately reflect the map and mode

Don't like the look of a hat? Toggle hats by pressing H on the keyboard, or Back/Select on a controller

The impact effects (particles) should be a little better now

Changed some of the firing-mechanics a little bit, regarding ejecting spent bullets/shells

You can no longer single-reload SMGs, as that was a little weird and unfun

Added a "gun ready" sound for certain guns, like slow-firing shotguns

Added a "gun almost empty" sound

Lowered the volume of certain sounds

Made the default "flashlight" less visible in well lit environments

Changed the way certain hats work

The -fake- loading screens can now be skipped with any keyboard input, or start on a controller

You were already able to skip this screen before, using "A" on a controller, or a click

You can also skip the intro screens by pressing a button on the controller or clicking

Added an additional (spread-) shot type to certain guns.

Very minor tweaks to some maps and graphics

Some additional bugfixes

Some additional changes to balancing

In addition, I want to make another, bigger update. But these things take time. And I also want to maybe make another game soon!

Anyway, here are my thoughts on that, in roadmap-form?!

-> Still to come (timing tbd):

A different song / atmosphere for the main menu will be tested

I want to add a friendly fire-option (2 additional hats) to the game

If everything works out, you could potentially use this to play some sort of deathmatch in this game :)

Some of the hats dealing with slo-mo don't really work all that well, they will hopefully be fixed

I want to add some more weapons and bullet-types to the game

As well as some additional enemy types, but this will require a LOT of testing

MAYBE there will be a major redesign of the main menu

..I'm thinking of some more options to get the artifacts (2 maps per artifact, instead of one)

MAYBE I'll do an entirely new, exploration based game type. This will also require a lot of testing.

As I'm only working on this on the weekends and during holidays, these things will take a while.

Have fun!