Gun to the Zone update for 4 February 2024

The future of Gun to the Zone

Gun to the Zone update for 4 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

A new update has just released after being in beta for a while. I'll also talk about the future of this game a little bit.

Here's the deal:

Patchnotes for V 1.1.0.4

  • Fixed a possible crash on startup on Steam Deck.
  • Yes, this game runs on Steam Deck. It is using Proton. The game looks pretty good on an OLED ;)
  • Made some of the maps a little easier
  • It should be more feasible now to play Arenas 1 and 2 up to difficulty 15-20
  • Renamed some of the entries in the main menu to more accurately reflect the map and mode
  • Don't like the look of a hat? Toggle hats by pressing H on the keyboard, or Back/Select on a controller
  • The impact effects (particles) should be a little better now
  • Changed some of the firing-mechanics a little bit, regarding ejecting spent bullets/shells
  • You can no longer single-reload SMGs, as that was a little weird and unfun
  • Added a "gun ready" sound for certain guns, like slow-firing shotguns
  • Added a "gun almost empty" sound
  • Lowered the volume of certain sounds
  • Made the default "flashlight" less visible in well lit environments
  • Changed the way certain hats work
  • The -fake- loading screens can now be skipped with any keyboard input, or start on a controller
  • You were already able to skip this screen before, using "A" on a controller, or a click
  • You can also skip the intro screens by pressing a button on the controller or clicking
  • Added an additional (spread-) shot type to certain guns.
  • Very minor tweaks to some maps and graphics
  • Some additional bugfixes
  • Some additional changes to balancing

In addition, I want to make another, bigger update. But these things take time. And I also want to maybe make another game soon!

Anyway, here are my thoughts on that, in roadmap-form?!

-> Still to come (timing tbd):

  • A different song / atmosphere for the main menu will be tested
  • I want to add a friendly fire-option (2 additional hats) to the game
  • If everything works out, you could potentially use this to play some sort of deathmatch in this game :)
  • Some of the hats dealing with slo-mo don't really work all that well, they will hopefully be fixed
  • I want to add some more weapons and bullet-types to the game
  • As well as some additional enemy types, but this will require a LOT of testing
  • MAYBE there will be a major redesign of the main menu
  • ..I'm thinking of some more options to get the artifacts (2 maps per artifact, instead of one)
  • MAYBE I'll do an entirely new, exploration based game type. This will also require a lot of testing.
  • As I'm only working on this on the weekends and during holidays, these things will take a while.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2435991 Depot 2435991
  • Loading history…
