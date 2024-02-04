The future of Gun to the Zone

Hey there!
A new update has just released after being in beta for a while. I'll also talk about the future of this game a little bit.
Here's the deal:
Patchnotes for V 1.1.0.4
- Fixed a possible crash on startup on Steam Deck.
- Yes, this game runs on Steam Deck. It is using Proton. The game looks pretty good on an OLED ;)
- Made some of the maps a little easier
- It should be more feasible now to play Arenas 1 and 2 up to difficulty 15-20
- Renamed some of the entries in the main menu to more accurately reflect the map and mode
- Don't like the look of a hat? Toggle hats by pressing H on the keyboard, or Back/Select on a controller
- The impact effects (particles) should be a little better now
- Changed some of the firing-mechanics a little bit, regarding ejecting spent bullets/shells
- You can no longer single-reload SMGs, as that was a little weird and unfun
- Added a "gun ready" sound for certain guns, like slow-firing shotguns
- Added a "gun almost empty" sound
- Lowered the volume of certain sounds
- Made the default "flashlight" less visible in well lit environments
- Changed the way certain hats work
- The -fake- loading screens can now be skipped with any keyboard input, or start on a controller
- You were already able to skip this screen before, using "A" on a controller, or a click
- You can also skip the intro screens by pressing a button on the controller or clicking
- Added an additional (spread-) shot type to certain guns.
- Very minor tweaks to some maps and graphics
- Some additional bugfixes
- Some additional changes to balancing
In addition, I want to make another, bigger update. But these things take time. And I also want to maybe make another game soon!
Anyway, here are my thoughts on that, in roadmap-form?!
-> Still to come (timing tbd):
- A different song / atmosphere for the main menu will be tested
- I want to add a friendly fire-option (2 additional hats) to the game
- If everything works out, you could potentially use this to play some sort of deathmatch in this game :)
- Some of the hats dealing with slo-mo don't really work all that well, they will hopefully be fixed
- I want to add some more weapons and bullet-types to the game
- As well as some additional enemy types, but this will require a LOT of testing
- MAYBE there will be a major redesign of the main menu
- ..I'm thinking of some more options to get the artifacts (2 maps per artifact, instead of one)
- MAYBE I'll do an entirely new, exploration based game type. This will also require a lot of testing.
- As I'm only working on this on the weekends and during holidays, these things will take a while.
Have fun!
Changed files in this update