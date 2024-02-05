v1.0.10 is now available!

Important
- Distribution of ticket items for exchange
- (Re-)Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the display to be incorrect or prevented entry into certain rooms when repeatedly hitting the room to which the user was moving.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the game to crash when using close combat and pursuit damage together.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the game to crash if both you and your enemy had the infection.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Punishment from causing damage.
New features
- Added "Influence" button to the keystone column when preparing for an adventure
- Added "Exit Game" button at the bottom of the world map menu
- Added "Event scene message skip setting" to the settings screen
- The "Treasure Chest Count" dialog also displays the quantity of items that have been returned.
Improvements
- When using WebView, changed to open the OS browser when navigating to a different domain than the opened URL.
- Changed acceleration during battle from x2 to x3
- Added trigger reason notation in the battle log for automatic use
- Added skill category display at the top of the name column on the skill details screen
- While displaying the text of an event scene, an up/down arrow icon is displayed at the bottom of the screen to indicate "press to advance".
- Apply Translation Volunteer texts.
Adjustments
- Changed ability "Torturer" → "Whenever you use a quick skill, removes all buffs from the enemy."
- Adjusted the effect of Blood Armor. → Changed from "Always avoid the Ailment Hit Decision" to "Reduce the effect value of the ailment infliction to 0".
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that could cause infinite items such as medicinal herbs to drop from treasure chests during adventures.
- Fixed a bug where skills with the rune "Hold" on them would not return to default mode from alt mode.
- Fixed a bug in which the outer one does not receive void damage.
- Error "MAIN-ROOMS-USE" when using an inventory item that summons minions with Temptation and Minion enhancement abilities.
- Fixed a bug in which icons were not displayed on the whisper screen, etc., when some avatars, such as monsters, were selected on the player card.
- Fixed a bug in which the predicted HP did not decrease when persistent damage over time or delayed damage was inflicted.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the "Ignore Craft Consumption" popup from immediately appearing when performing crafts.
- Address issues with some items/skills/abilities/runes not working properly
- Fixed display of 100% skill boost in the final parameters screen when possessing "All-out".
- Fixed a bug where skill-derived passive effects were not displayed in the simplified display of important statuses.
- Fixed a bug that caused dog/demon, etc. to be minus the amount of parameters gained by equipping them.
- Fixed a bug that caused skills to be used automatically at level-up when the rune "Dancable" was equipped.
- Fixed a bug that caused the damage inflicted to be zero if the power was too high.
- Fixed a bug where the description text displayed at the bottom of the screen during a rune exchange was out of date.
- Fixed a bug that caused the effects of Fraurus and Amduskias to be reversed.
- Fixed some errors. (COMMON-EVENTSCENE-GONEXT, GU-EXDD-SELECT, MAIN-BATTLE-EFFECT, TOWN-UNION-SELECTED, COMMON-EVENTSCENE-GONEXT, MAIN-ROOMS-MOVED, MAIN-PICK-RUNE-SETVISUAL)
- Fixed an issue where enemy-specific runes that were not supposed to be available could drop.
- Fixed the issue where the target of the skill triggered by the "Auto: Stun" rune becomes oneself.
- Fixed a bug where the rune "Weak" was not working properly.
- Fixed a bug that caused the same lab parts to reappear at the end of a PvP dungeon if the lab parts were discarded at the end of an adventure.
- Fixed a bug that initial soulstones, risk, etc. were not reflected at the start of the dungeon "Ominus". (Keystone Purson, etc.)
- Fixed a bug that caused the "Sniper" to have a 95% hit rate instead of 100%.
- Fixed a bug where "Wave Assault" could be triggered by the ability to automatically use some skills, such as "Shadow Clone".
- Fixed a bug in which some status time elapsed when Temptation was applied, such as when moving from one room to another.
- Fixed some UI.
- Fixed some texts.
Changed files in this update