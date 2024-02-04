Table Ball 2.3.0

I've added quite a lot of commonly requested content and cleaned up a lot of the games UI.
This'll be the second-last big update before the game is delisted from Steam. I'll have another update about that in the near future (next week if I can work out some stuff).
Control Reconfiguration
You can now edit your control configuration within the game itself. I thought this would be important as I want the game to be as playable as possible.
I have unfortunately had to remove the ability to enable touch controls within the game. I could never get them working properly, and with the removal of the android port I don't see a reason for it.
Renamed all Game Modes
Advanced -> Table Ball
Continuous -> Endless
Survival Mode -> Space Game
Localisation
With this update the game is now localised in 4 different languages.
You can now play the game in, English, French, Swedish, Spanish and German. You're always welcome to suggest new translations using the Localizor Website, you can suggest new languages in our Discord server
Completely remade the powerups system
You saw that right, the powerups system in the Table Ball game mode has been completely remade, this'll allow for better stability and make it easier to add more powerups in the future.
There is now a grace period of about 15 seconds before a new powerup can trigger and I added 3 new powerups (Score+, Score++ and Double Bumper).
Unfortunately I had to remove the "preview" image before a powerup is triggered as I hadn't finished working on assets to accompany it.
Removal of 32-bit support (and other system requirement changes)
32-bit operating systems haven't been common for quite a while, as I personally do not own a 32-bit system I cannot make or test changes for such hardware.
I've also gone through and revised the System requirements, added support for Apple Silicon-based systems and no longer support Windows versions under 10 (due to Steam and Microsoft no longer supporting these versions... though I do wish Windows 7 stuck around for longer).
Many changes to the skins system
The game now supports "Skin Packs", this'll eventually allow you to purchase entire skin packs instead of just individual skins, this is for future DLC and a future update to the "Skin Store".
Skins now support custom audio, currently only the "glitched" skins have custom audio, but I'll be increasing the list of skins with custom audio in the future.
Added 4 new ball skins, Glitched, SD, Salus and Tes.
Fixed a bug that would apply random skins when the entitlement check runs.
Fixed an issue where some paid skins were automatically purchased.
The Skins System is no longer disabled when Steam is unavailable.
Skins with a price value of 0 are now automatically unlocked
Other Misc Changes
- Updated the app icon
- Temporarily removed the "Secret Life" Easter Egg due to legal issues.
- Fixed a few bugs
- Updated Unity Version
- Disabled the "other" settings in all scenes bar the Main Menu
- Disabled unfinished settings
- Turning off Easter Eggs now disables the Main Menu Easter Egg
- Disabled the old Debug information and replaced it with a new plugin
Full Changelog
Table Ball 2.3.0.0
=== Additions ===
-
Control reconfiguration
-
Available within the settings menu in ALL scenes
-
Four new ball skins
-
Glitched
-
SD
-
Salus
-
Tes
-
All new UI
-
Added backend code for the Skin Packs system
-
Will be for the eventual Skin Pack DLC's
-
Be sure to add Skin Pack 1 and Skin Pack 2 to your Steam wishlist
-
Added new Debug Information Plugin
-
We now use a plugin called "Graphy"
-
Can be toggled on with Control+F11 (Information can be toggled on with Control+F10)
-
Various parts of the game are now localised
-
If any strings are not localised please let us know
-
Current languages are English, French, Swedish, Spanish and German
-
Completely remade the powerups system
-
There is now a grace period of about 15 seconds before a second powerup can trigger
-
Added 3 new powerups (Do not work if "old powerups system" is enabled, this toggle will be removed in the future)
-
Score+
-
Score++
-
Double Bumper
-
Added skin audio
-
All skins can now change ingame audio, they can have custom music and custom hit sounds
-
Game now warns you if you've run out of pings
-
Added about 20 "dummy" skins
-
These can be considered "reserved" skin slots
-
Means we don't have to manually add new skins to each scene
=== Changes ===
-
Updated the App Icon
-
Temporarily removed the "Secret Life" Easter Egg due to legal issues.
-
Updated how the game checks for Steam
-
Submenus can now be exited by pressing the back button Circle on PS, B on Xbox
-
The background in all scenes now moves
-
Skins with a price value of 0 are now unlocked on launch
-
Background work for the Complete Collection code
-
Even though the complete collection was delisted on itch, we're still cleaning up and fixing the code for it
-
Updated the store manager and skinInShop manager
-
Game audio now changes when specific skins are applied
-
Can be disabled by disabling Easter Eggs in the settings menu
-
Remade the "emotions" ball skin pack
-
Renamed all Game Modes
-
Advanced -> Table Ball
-
Continuous -> Endless
-
Survival -> Space Game
-
Disabled old debug information
-
Due to issues with the touch input in the game, we've disabled the ability to use it
-
Heavily considering fully removing it
-
Updated achievements
-
Changed names and descriptions
-
Updated most of their icons (should be more consistant)
-
Unhid quite a few (We've decided that ones you work your way upto, ones for using game modes, and easy to get ones, should not be hidden)
-
Consolidated the save/load options into their own menu
-
This is the first part of eventually making multiple save files
-
Disabled "other" settings in all scenes bar Main Menu
-
Disabled all unfinished settings
-
Turning off Easter Eggs now disables the main menu Easter Egg
=== Technical Changes ===
-
Updated Unity Version
-
Dropped support for 32-bit systems
-
Mac OS builds now include support for Apple Silicon
=== Bug Fixes ===
-
Finally fixed "bumpers and ball invisible on main menu"
-
Finally fixed "main menu game not running"
-
Fixed "Skin applied on entitlement check"
-
This means that when going through the skins menu, you should no longer have random skins applied
-
Fixed an issue where some paid skins were automatically purchased
-
Fullscreen Mode cannot be toggled in some scenes
-
Colours System can be reenabled when Steam is unavailable
-
Skins System is disabled when Steam is unavailable
-
Fixed an issue where some skins would be unavailable in some scenes
-
Some controller issues have been fixed
-
Fixed "Customisation System unavailable when using controller"
-
Fixed "Audio Settings in Main Menu do not allow navigating from volume sliders when using controller", however the volume sliders do not currently work when using controller.
Changed files in this update