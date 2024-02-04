Table Ball 2.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13355496 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy

I've added quite a lot of commonly requested content and cleaned up a lot of the games UI.

This'll be the second-last big update before the game is delisted from Steam. I'll have another update about that in the near future (next week if I can work out some stuff).

Control Reconfiguration

You can now edit your control configuration within the game itself. I thought this would be important as I want the game to be as playable as possible.

I have unfortunately had to remove the ability to enable touch controls within the game. I could never get them working properly, and with the removal of the android port I don't see a reason for it.

Renamed all Game Modes

Advanced -> Table Ball

Continuous -> Endless

Survival Mode -> Space Game

Localisation

With this update the game is now localised in 4 different languages.

You can now play the game in, English, French, Swedish, Spanish and German. You're always welcome to suggest new translations using the Localizor Website, you can suggest new languages in our Discord server

Completely remade the powerups system

You saw that right, the powerups system in the Table Ball game mode has been completely remade, this'll allow for better stability and make it easier to add more powerups in the future.

There is now a grace period of about 15 seconds before a new powerup can trigger and I added 3 new powerups (Score+, Score++ and Double Bumper).

Unfortunately I had to remove the "preview" image before a powerup is triggered as I hadn't finished working on assets to accompany it.

Removal of 32-bit support (and other system requirement changes)

32-bit operating systems haven't been common for quite a while, as I personally do not own a 32-bit system I cannot make or test changes for such hardware.

I've also gone through and revised the System requirements, added support for Apple Silicon-based systems and no longer support Windows versions under 10 (due to Steam and Microsoft no longer supporting these versions... though I do wish Windows 7 stuck around for longer).

Many changes to the skins system

The game now supports "Skin Packs", this'll eventually allow you to purchase entire skin packs instead of just individual skins, this is for future DLC and a future update to the "Skin Store".

Skins now support custom audio, currently only the "glitched" skins have custom audio, but I'll be increasing the list of skins with custom audio in the future.

Added 4 new ball skins, Glitched, SD, Salus and Tes.

Fixed a bug that would apply random skins when the entitlement check runs.

Fixed an issue where some paid skins were automatically purchased.

The Skins System is no longer disabled when Steam is unavailable.

Skins with a price value of 0 are now automatically unlocked

Other Misc Changes

Updated the app icon

Temporarily removed the "Secret Life" Easter Egg due to legal issues.

Fixed a few bugs

Updated Unity Version

Disabled the "other" settings in all scenes bar the Main Menu

Disabled unfinished settings

Turning off Easter Eggs now disables the Main Menu Easter Egg

Disabled the old Debug information and replaced it with a new plugin

Full Changelog

Table Ball 2.3.0.0

=== Additions ===

Control reconfiguration

Available within the settings menu in ALL scenes

Four new ball skins

Glitched

SD

Salus

Tes

All new UI

Added backend code for the Skin Packs system

Will be for the eventual Skin Pack DLC's

Be sure to add Skin Pack 1 and Skin Pack 2 to your Steam wishlist

Added new Debug Information Plugin

We now use a plugin called "Graphy"

Can be toggled on with Control+F11 (Information can be toggled on with Control+F10)

Various parts of the game are now localised

If any strings are not localised please let us know

Current languages are English, French, Swedish, Spanish and German

Completely remade the powerups system

There is now a grace period of about 15 seconds before a second powerup can trigger

Added 3 new powerups (Do not work if "old powerups system" is enabled, this toggle will be removed in the future)

Score+

Score++

Double Bumper

Added skin audio

All skins can now change ingame audio, they can have custom music and custom hit sounds

Game now warns you if you've run out of pings

Added about 20 "dummy" skins

These can be considered "reserved" skin slots

Means we don't have to manually add new skins to each scene

=== Changes ===

Updated the App Icon

Temporarily removed the "Secret Life" Easter Egg due to legal issues.

Updated how the game checks for Steam

Submenus can now be exited by pressing the back button Circle on PS, B on Xbox

The background in all scenes now moves

Skins with a price value of 0 are now unlocked on launch

Background work for the Complete Collection code

Even though the complete collection was delisted on itch, we're still cleaning up and fixing the code for it

Updated the store manager and skinInShop manager

Game audio now changes when specific skins are applied

Can be disabled by disabling Easter Eggs in the settings menu

Remade the "emotions" ball skin pack

Renamed all Game Modes

Advanced -> Table Ball

Continuous -> Endless

Survival -> Space Game

Disabled old debug information

Due to issues with the touch input in the game, we've disabled the ability to use it

Heavily considering fully removing it

Updated achievements

Changed names and descriptions

Updated most of their icons (should be more consistant)

Unhid quite a few (We've decided that ones you work your way upto, ones for using game modes, and easy to get ones, should not be hidden)

Consolidated the save/load options into their own menu

This is the first part of eventually making multiple save files

Disabled "other" settings in all scenes bar Main Menu

Disabled all unfinished settings

Turning off Easter Eggs now disables the main menu Easter Egg

=== Technical Changes ===

Updated Unity Version

Dropped support for 32-bit systems

Mac OS builds now include support for Apple Silicon

=== Bug Fixes ===