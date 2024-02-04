 Skip to content

Horror Royale update for 4 February 2024

Forest Map Update

Build 13354986

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new map - Forest
  • Added the ability to change keybinds
  • Added option to turn off HUD
  • Added new models for flashbang and noisemaker
  • Bug fixes

