- Added new map - Forest
- Added the ability to change keybinds
- Added option to turn off HUD
- Added new models for flashbang and noisemaker
- Bug fixes
Horror Royale update for 4 February 2024
Forest Map Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Horror Royale Windows Depot 1610371
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update