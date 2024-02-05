 Skip to content

Friendly Snowball update for 5 February 2024

Friendly Snowball is now available!

Dive into a world of snowy physics with this fun multiplayer game, designed to bring friends together..or is it?

🎯Publish on Steam: I'm ecstatic to announce that it's now possible to publish Playcraft made games directly on Steam! This is a monumental step for no-code game developers, and I invite you to be part of this pioneering group. Projects will require approval, so start preparing your games now!

🚀Discord Server Relaunch: After overcoming challenges with our previous server, we're thrilled to welcome you back to our newly secured and vibrant Discord community. It's the perfect place to share, learn, and connect with fellow creators.

