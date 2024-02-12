Wanted: Dead - Anniversary Update 1.12

To celebrate the 1st anniversary of its release, the craziest game of 2023 is being updated once more. The second patch for Wanted: Dead, featuring a ton of improvements, updates and fixes has arrived.

Dauer HQ level — First Ninja encounter rework:

The First Ninja encountered now has a health bar displayed, and his HP and damage have been modified to provide a better combat experience.

A new checkpoint detail: Respawn point now happens right before the first Ninja encounter.

Extra Stimpacks are now placed on the level.

Improvements and additions:

Mini-bosses now have a 100% Stimpack drop chance.

The cover system has been updated to enable a manual cover option. It is set as default,

but can be switched back in the Options menu.

Easy "Neko Mode'' difficulty is now available from the Start menu.

A new Player Stats menu has been added, listing various combat stats performed across

the game for the related Achievements/Trophies progress tracking.

PC Improvements:

DLSS 3.5 and FSR 2.2 are now available for Steam.

Cloud saves are now available on Steam.

Bug fixes: