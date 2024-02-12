 Skip to content

Wanted: Dead update for 12 February 2024

Wanted: Dead - Anniversary Update 1.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To celebrate the 1st anniversary of its release, the craziest game of 2023 is being updated once more. The second patch for Wanted: Dead, featuring a ton of improvements, updates and fixes has arrived.

Dauer HQ level — First Ninja encounter rework:

  • The First Ninja encountered now has a health bar displayed, and his HP and damage have been modified to provide a better combat experience.
  • A new checkpoint detail: Respawn point now happens right before the first Ninja encounter.
  • Extra Stimpacks are now placed on the level.

Improvements and additions:

  • Mini-bosses now have a 100% Stimpack drop chance.
  • The cover system has been updated to enable a manual cover option. It is set as default,
    but can be switched back in the Options menu.
  • Easy “Neko Mode'' difficulty is now available from the Start menu.
  • A new Player Stats menu has been added, listing various combat stats performed across
    the game for the related Achievements/Trophies progress tracking.

PC Improvements:

  • DLSS 3.5 and FSR 2.2 are now available for Steam.
  • Cloud saves are now available on Steam.

Bug fixes:

  • Further stability improvements have been implemented.
  • The game no longer registers controller input while minimized.
  • Gamepad vibration/haptics no longer occur when the game is being controlled via mouse
    and keyboard.
  • Reset options in the Display section now work correctly.
  • Graphics settings are now saved after restarting the game.
  • HDR no longer switches off upon restart.
  • The “Space Runaway” music can no longer be heard in the Police HQ after quitting Stage 2.
  • Flickering issues were corrected in Kowloon Park.
  • Redundant prompts have been removed in Kowloon Street.
  • Various boss health bar bugs have been fixed.
  • Hannah is no longer able to go back and repeat fights in Kowloon Street after a save/load.
  • The chainsaw can no longer be dropped during the hand attack animation, which used to
    cause an incorrect animation with invisible weapons.

