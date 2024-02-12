Wanted: Dead - Anniversary Update 1.12

To celebrate the 1st anniversary of its release, the craziest game of 2023 is being updated once more. The second patch for Wanted: Dead, featuring a ton of improvements, updates and fixes has arrived.
Dauer HQ level — First Ninja encounter rework:
- The First Ninja encountered now has a health bar displayed, and his HP and damage have been modified to provide a better combat experience.
- A new checkpoint detail: Respawn point now happens right before the first Ninja encounter.
- Extra Stimpacks are now placed on the level.
Improvements and additions:
- Mini-bosses now have a 100% Stimpack drop chance.
- The cover system has been updated to enable a manual cover option. It is set as default,
but can be switched back in the Options menu.
- Easy “Neko Mode'' difficulty is now available from the Start menu.
- A new Player Stats menu has been added, listing various combat stats performed across
the game for the related Achievements/Trophies progress tracking.
PC Improvements:
- DLSS 3.5 and FSR 2.2 are now available for Steam.
- Cloud saves are now available on Steam.
Bug fixes:
- Further stability improvements have been implemented.
- The game no longer registers controller input while minimized.
- Gamepad vibration/haptics no longer occur when the game is being controlled via mouse
and keyboard.
- Reset options in the Display section now work correctly.
- Graphics settings are now saved after restarting the game.
- HDR no longer switches off upon restart.
- The “Space Runaway” music can no longer be heard in the Police HQ after quitting Stage 2.
- Flickering issues were corrected in Kowloon Park.
- Redundant prompts have been removed in Kowloon Street.
- Various boss health bar bugs have been fixed.
- Hannah is no longer able to go back and repeat fights in Kowloon Street after a save/load.
- The chainsaw can no longer be dropped during the hand attack animation, which used to
cause an incorrect animation with invisible weapons.
Changed files in this update