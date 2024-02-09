 Skip to content

Astra Protocol 2 update for 9 February 2024

Minor Patch 1.4.3.0

Astra Protocol 2 update for 9 February 2024

Minor Patch 1.4.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Captains,

We have released a Minor Patch 1.4.3.0. This is a quality of life patch, adding in a few minor features to allow captains to adjust their experience.

  • Seeding the random number as mentioned in the Patch 1.4.2.0 Beta
  • Second screen functionality. Allowing certain instrumentation to be displayed on a second screen / monitor. For more information, check out the SECONDARY SCREEN section of the User Manual.
  • Users can configure which screen the game / secondary screen launches on.
  • Users can configure the graphical fidelity.
  • Users can configure the screen refresh rate (independent of the game update rate).

The option to configure graphical fidelity and screen refresh rate are consequences of the rendering used by the engine. To ensure the small file size of Astra Protocol 2 (we're only just over one megabyte in size), we are using the old and slow GDK+ libraries which can cause slowdown when running multiple monitors. Playing with these settings should allow some balance between graphics and gameplay.

We hope that you enjoy these improvements and please feel free to provide any feedback via the usual channels.

