Valentine's Day Event!

Dear players!

Valentine's Day is perhaps the most romantic holiday in the world. On February 14, billions of people will confess their love. They give their halves cute gifts, arrange a festive dinner and fill the house with bright feelings. In honor of this holiday, an event for St. Valentine's Day or For all lovers has started!

Now from monsters from level 50, players from level 50 will be able to knock out an event item:

"Valentine", which must be taken to NPC Gate Bregal, in Berneo.

During the event, you will have to go through a chain of 15 quests.

As a reward for each quest, you can get some of the following items in different amounts:

💖 Hot chocolate

💖 Marmalade heart

💖 Chocolate heart

💖 Stone of ancient knowledge

💖 Excellent stone of the wise.

💖 Vrockian extract

💖 Azmara gold coin

💖 Carats

The higher the quest, the tastier the reward!

As a reward for the last quest number 15, you will become the owner of a unique level 90 exorcist costume for 15 days!

The event will last until 02/20/2024.

Collect all the valentines to get into the holiday spirit!