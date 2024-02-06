Early Access Balance Patch V0.14.3 is LIVE!

Introduction

Champions!

The January blues are long gone because February is finally here! What better way to settle into a new month than chewing over a tasty Balance Patch?

In v0.14.3 you can expect the usual range of bug fixes and QoL improvements for a number of Heroes and Items, as well as some tweaks based on community feedback to the most recent Hero to join the fight, Kwang!

It's an exciting month for Predecessor, not only because we still have our PlayStation Pals with us for Phase 2 of the Closed Beta, but also because the next Omeda original Hero is fast approaching!

Codename: Emerald arrives just a few short weeks from now. We'll be revealing plenty more about this mad mage throughout February, so keep your eyes on our social channels for more!

But enough about all that, let’s focus on the here and now and jump right into the v0.14.3 patch notes.

Feng Mao | First Guardian

Let legacy define your fate, with Feng Mao’s First Guardian skin [rare]!

Sevarog | Opaline

Indulge the cosmic urge to reap, with Sevarog’s shiny new Opaline skin [common]!

TwinBlast | Energized

Put some pep in your step with TwinBlast’s new Energized skin [common]!

Dekker | Energized

Skip the catnap with Dekker’s matching Energized skin [common]!

Become an Internal Tester

This week we announced we're opening up applications to our Community Internal Tester program, where dedicated Predecessor players like yourself can take part in early playtests & provide feedback on development.

Specifically, we're looking for up to 1,000 PC players to join us over the coming weeks to feed back on their game experience as we make stability and optimisation improvements.

For more details, head over to the blog post and sign up using the google form!

PlayStation Closed Beta Phase 2

Phase 2 of the PlayStation Closed Beta is officially underway, and we couldn’t be more excited to have our PlayStation players here with us as we prep for Open Beta.

In case you missed it, we made the decision to go straight into Phase 2 and keep the battle going for PlayStation users as thanks for their immense support over the past couple months.

You can check out the blog post here for all the details.

Balance Changes, Bug Fixes & more.

To see the full list of balance changes in this update, as well as a complete breakdown of the new items and the items we've reworked, please view the full patch notes over on our website.

