Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 6 February 2024

Hotfix #31

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Devoted Rejects,

Here are the patch notes for hotfix #31, which just went live on Steam and will shortly be live on our other platforms.

  • Fixed an issue where the Block Player functionality could incorrectly appear as not available in the Social menu.

Dev Note: Some players experienced an issue where the “Block player” button was greyed out meaning they couldn’t block any more players, even if their Blocked Players list was not full.

  • Fixed a rare crash which could happen when a Med Stimm was applied in the exact frame a player died.

  • Fixed a crash which could happen on PC platforms when trying to mute/unmute the game in the background if the user settings weren't available yet.

  • Fixed clipping issues for Zealot "Devoted Chem-safe Rebreather" head gear when having specific hair styles equipped.

  • Fixed clipping issues for Psyker "Chem-safe Rebreather with Psykana Collar" head gear when having specific hair styles equipped.

  • Fixed an issue where hair would be incorrectly removed when wearing the Ogryn "Scavenger's Goggles" headgear.

  • Fixed an issue where the pauldrons for the Veteran "Savlar Chem-safe Fatigues", Zealot "Savlar Chem-safe Devoted Fatigues" and Psyker "Savlar Chem-safe Fatigues and Psykana Collar" upper body items would sit in an incorrect position on female characters.

  • Fixed a clipping issue between the Veteran "Hostile Environment Field Kit (Ice Mourn)" upper body and "Militarum Field Fatigues (Gerdarn Pattern)" lower body cosmetics.

