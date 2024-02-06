Share · View all patches · Build 13350938 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 13:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Devoted Rejects,

Here are the patch notes for hotfix #31, which just went live on Steam and will shortly be live on our other platforms.

Fixed an issue where the Block Player functionality could incorrectly appear as not available in the Social menu.

Dev Note: Some players experienced an issue where the “Block player” button was greyed out meaning they couldn’t block any more players, even if their Blocked Players list was not full.