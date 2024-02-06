Devoted Rejects,
Here are the patch notes for hotfix #31, which just went live on Steam and will shortly be live on our other platforms.
- Fixed an issue where the Block Player functionality could incorrectly appear as not available in the Social menu.
Dev Note: Some players experienced an issue where the “Block player” button was greyed out meaning they couldn’t block any more players, even if their Blocked Players list was not full.
Fixed a rare crash which could happen when a Med Stimm was applied in the exact frame a player died.
Fixed a crash which could happen on PC platforms when trying to mute/unmute the game in the background if the user settings weren't available yet.
Fixed clipping issues for Zealot "Devoted Chem-safe Rebreather" head gear when having specific hair styles equipped.
Fixed clipping issues for Psyker "Chem-safe Rebreather with Psykana Collar" head gear when having specific hair styles equipped.
Fixed an issue where hair would be incorrectly removed when wearing the Ogryn "Scavenger's Goggles" headgear.
Fixed an issue where the pauldrons for the Veteran "Savlar Chem-safe Fatigues", Zealot "Savlar Chem-safe Devoted Fatigues" and Psyker "Savlar Chem-safe Fatigues and Psykana Collar" upper body items would sit in an incorrect position on female characters.
Fixed a clipping issue between the Veteran "Hostile Environment Field Kit (Ice Mourn)" upper body and "Militarum Field Fatigues (Gerdarn Pattern)" lower body cosmetics.
