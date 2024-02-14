Barbarian Training, Forestry & More | February 14th

We’re going wild this week with improvements to Barbarian Training, Forestry, and more!

Changelog February 14th

Barbarian Training Improvements

Love is in the air, and so is pottery of dust, as we travel north of Kandarin and engage in some Barbarian Training.

One of our previous Game Jam projects saw a rework for this beloved content, and today, it’s ready to launch!

The first change you’ll notice is that Barbarian Training is now a Miniquest and has had tons of improvements in-line with this fancy new title. This includes an overview of dialogue, reworked progression, and a little added polish. Players who have participated any previous sections will have those parts of the miniquest automatically completed.

We also wanted to add something extra so that those who’ve already completed Otto’s training can gain a little more from this update. You’ll now have the option to try a fourth lesson and learn the ways of Barbarian Farming. This _hands-on _approach to planting crops lets you plant seeds without a Seed Dibber and destroy Plant Pots after planting trees. We think that sounds… smashing.

So, if you’re feeling adventurous this Valentine’s Day, head north of Baxtorian Falls and say hello to Otto. It’ll make his week!

Forestry Tweaks and Changes

This week also sees the launch of some big changes to Forestry, as promised in a previous blog.

To reiterate, this is not Forestry: Part Three. We’re simply taking the opportunity to address some longstanding player feedback and improve the content overall.

The root of the problem was event items. These useful bits and bobs gave players some measure of control over which events spawned around them – but like a lot of the content we cut from Forestry, players also felt it was a bit too much management for a skill that used to be ‘chop wood, get logs’.

So our first change is to remove all the event items from the game. Now, all you need to participate is a Forestry Kit and an Axe!

Existing items have automatically been removed from Banks and Forestry Kit and exchanged for GP. Items in Group Ironman Storage will be similarly converted the next time a group member opens it. Any offers on the Grand Exchange have been cancelled with GP available to collect. Lastly, all references to these items have been removed from both the Grand Exchange and the Skill Guide.

As of today’s update, events spawn according to a new algorithm. The game tracks the last two trees you chopped within a short space of time – note that that’s _chops, _not Logs, so don’t worry if you’re running dry! Logging out will reset your tracked trees.

If an event spawns within a set radius of those two trees, within three minutes of your last chop, you’ll be eligible to get all the rewards from participating in that event!

This means that you’ll get the full amount of XP, Anima-Infused Bark, and rolls on the unique loot table for that event – so it’s well worth sticking around to make the most of your Woodcutting training!

If you’re not eligible to participate, you’ll still get 1 Woodcutting XP per event action, although you won’t be able to obtain Anima-Infused Bark or the event uniques. Don’t worry – you’ll receive a chat message if you’re not eligible.

We reckon this will make Forestry events a bit more rewarding – and in line with that thesis, we’re also increasing the drop rates for _all _the event uniques, in line with Woodcutting level.

Lastly, we’re also removing charges from the Twitcher’s Gloves. As of today, they’re a one-time purchase from the Forestry Shop. Any extra pairs you have lying around will be fully refunded after today’s update. As a little extra ‘tweet’, we’ve also increased the bonus chance from 10% to 20%.

With that, we’ve reached the end of our Forestry adventure! We’ll be carefully tending to these changes to make sure the content is in a good place. Meanwhile, we’d like to thank you all for your feedback, and hope that you’ll keep frolicking through Gielinor’s forests for years to come!

Wilderness Changes

* The fee paid for accessing the Wilderness Bosses caves (Callisto, Vet'ion, Venenatis, Artio, Calvar'ion & Spindel) is now only in danger of being lost, if the player pays the fee and dies before having left the Wilderness. If the player leaves the Wilderness after paying the fee and returns to another piece of Wilderness content like Scorpia or Rogues' chests, their fee will not be lost on death.

Loot from Rogues’ Chests will now be automatically stored in open Looting Bags.

The Ring of Wealth (i) now doubles the chance to obtain a Hard Clue Scroll from Rogues’ Chests, in line with its behaviour elsewhere in the Wilderness. * Players who already have a Hard Clue Scroll will obtain a 2-Dose Prayer Potion from this roll.

Other Changes

* _(OFFICIAL CLIENT / MOBILE ONLY)_ Improved the Loot Tracker and Ground Item Overlay features: * Added a toggle to break down loot gained from different events separately.

Added a toggle for untradeable items in the Ground Item Overlay options.

Bank Keys (from PvP deaths) are now tracked via the Loot Tracker.

Items in the Loot Tracker now include links to the OSRS Wiki.

We've fixed a bug on Mobile which means you'll no longer have the option to talk to other players pets. You'll just have to imagine what they're saying like everyone else. Sanity is now set to max when teleporting away from The Whisperer. That must be quite a relief!

Teleblock spells no longer apply the 10 second logout prevention effect to the caster, only to the target.

Scavengers now drop extra Planks.

Scurrius’ Antique Lamps now ask players to confirm their choice of skill if it seems unusual.

The balancing log near the Coal Trucks can now be used by more than one player at a time.

Trader Stan and his colleagues will now clarify that their ships can visit a wider range of destinations than those they've mentioned.

The Mystery Figure who's supposed to be observing the Champions' Arena no longer faces away from it.

Queen Ellamaria has ordered the planting of new greenery in Varrock Castle to stop people phasing through the walls.

PvP World Rota

The PvP rota has moved to Period B:

* 560 - (UK) - PvP World

319 - (US) - Bounty Hunter World

579 - (US) - High-Risk PvP World

561 - (UK) - Free-to-Play PvP World

580 - (US) - LMS Competitive

World 390 (AUS) for LMS Competitive has been de-activated with this rota.

World 569 (AUS) for Bounty Hunter has been de-activated with this rota.

The PvP Arena is using 'Zerker' loadouts in Ranked Duels and Tournaments this week.

You can also discuss this update on the 2007Scape subreddit, the Steam forums, or the community-led OSRS Discord in the #gameupdate channel. For more info on the above content, check out the official Old School Wiki.

Mods Abe, Abyss, Arcane, Archie, Argo, Ash, Ayiza, BigRig, Blossom, Boko, Bruno, Chilly, Crystal, Curse, Daizong, Dylan, Ed, Elena, Enigma, Errol, Gecko, Gengis, Gizmo, Goblin, Grub, Halo, Harold, Hend, Hooti, Hornet, Husky, Jalo, Jerv, Keyser, Kieren, Kirby, Kurotou, Lenny, Light, Liron, Mack, Manked, Markos, Maylea, Meat, Moogle, Morty, Necro, Nox, Nylu, Other, Pumpkin, Redfield, Regent, Rice, Roq, Ry, Sarnie, Saiyan, Shogun, Shroom, Sigma, Skane, Skylark, Smithy, Sova, Squid, Starry, Suharun, Surma, Sween, Tide, Titus, Torrance, Tsourorf, Tyran, Veda, Vegard, West & Wolfy

The Old School Team.