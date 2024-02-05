February Update Now Live | Mission Editor, Bank + Callout, Swat Van, Fixes

Hello all,

We've just launched a big update for Flashing Lights, which includes plenty of new content as well as lots of bug fixes and improvements.

Mission Editor

Jump into the new Mission Editor, which allows you to customise your experience by using game tools to create your own callouts! Select NPC types, vehicle props, environment props, fire and more. Best of all, you can share your callouts via mod.io for your friends and your fellow players to try. To browse and play user-created callouts, head to the 'Mods' section from the main menu and narrow your selection down by ticking 'missions'.

If you're looking to get into modding for Flashing Lights, make sure to check out the handy mod.io guides.

Bank + Callout

West from the city's fire department building you'll find a newly added bank. There's also a brand new callout which sees you respond to a bank robbery, apprehending suspects and recusing hostages.

Swat Van and Character

We've also introduced a Swat van, with the ability for players to climb on the roof and hold onto the sides while another is driving. Adding a little more variety to the character creator, you'll find a new Swat helmet option for police as well as a new male Swat character. A female Swat character is coming soon.

Weather Cycle

This update also adds a weather cycle, meaning you'll see various weather conditions dynamically as you play. You'll now encounter clear skies, cloudy skies, fog, light rain, heavy rain and storms. By default the weather will cycle randomly every 2 - 5 minutes, but you can customise this in the sandbox menu - here you can turn the weather cycle on or off or manually select a weather state.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

As well as new content we have of course been keeping a close eye on bug reports and have been hard at work fixing issues. This update includes fixes for Structure Fire callouts auto-completing, Structure Fire with Possible Entrapment callout getting stuck, issues with interacting with driver patients in the Motor Vehicle Collision callout and lots more.

Flashing Lights + DLC Discounts Now Available

Flashing Lights is currently available at 66% off, our biggest Steam discount to date, as part of the Excalibur Games Publisher Sale!

We've also got both the Thunder Sport Sedan Pack and Pickup Truck Triple Pack DLCs on sale at 33% off.

Make sure to check out these limited time discounts on the sale page.

Full Patch Notes

New: Mission Editor (Custom missions can be shared via mod.io)

Armed suspect NPC

Hostage NPC

Ragdolled NPC (FD can carry them and EMS can interact)

Injured NPC (for EMS players)

9 vehicle props (optionally set vehicle props as mission goal for police player's tow truck)

11 environment props

Fire modules

Rescue tent as hostage drop off

Ability to change mission icon and dispatch title

New

City Bank added (West from city FD)

Bank robbery mission [ID: 1016]: apprehend suspects and rescue hostages (bring hostages to rescue tent)

Swat van added, with the ability to climb on the roof or hold onto van sides

Livery mod support for Swat van (texture mod name: FTR-SWAT)

Swat character (male) and helmet for police

Weather cycle (By default, a random change in weather every 2-5 minutes. Weather can be adjusted manually in the Sandbox menu>time menu)

Added mod sorting tags for in-game Mod Assign Menu (same tags as on Mod.io)

Fixes

EMS players in singleplayer couldn't interact with driver patients in "Motor Vehicle Collision" [ID 3000]

Fire callout "Structure Fire" [ID 2000] auto-completing

Fire callout "Structure Fire with Possible Entrapment" [ID 2003] getting stuck

NPC spawner for missions could select the wrong mission or skip spawning

Firefighters dropping carried patients with the input "Hand" (1 by default), blocked the ability to interact with them to call for transport

Player characters sometimes didn't stop burning when fire is extinguished

FEX model wheel fixes for long-distance rendering

Tow mission vehicles (including custom mission wrecks)

Thunder DLC civilian version did not spawn

Long-distance vegetation billboards culling fixed

AI Fixes

Suspects now shoot at the player when they see you, rather than constantly blasting walls

Adjusted shooting and running ratio for suspects unrelated to mission editor

Patients and ragdolls could spawn underground

General Fixes