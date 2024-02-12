Beat Saber v1.34.5 Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 13348649 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey players, we've released an update 1.34.5, adding several tweaks and fixes. See the full Release Notes below.

Please note that you might be experiencing some interruptions with Beat Saber music packs on Steam. All music packs should be fully available within two hours.

This update doesn't include any new music or feature content.

Release Notes:

Added: Explicit lyrics toggle

Tweaked: The way the save file is loaded to prevent stutters on certain platforms.

Fixed: Filtering by Characteristics doesn't work.

Fixed: When a player changes from any language to another, the "All" and 'Built-in' Quickplay lobby Menu labels will remain in the previously selected language.

Fixed: When the host user attempts to press the back arrow while having the ‘Confirm Kick' menu up, they will observe that the multiplayer menus will shortly disappear, leaving the user stuck.

Fixed: The placeholder text “SongPackMasksModel+LocalizedText” will appear on the “All Songs” or “Favorites” screen when the user selects the “Filter By Music Pack” option in Filters. Selecting either “All” or “Built-In” will display this text if selected. This issue will occur wherever the song selection screen appears.

Fixed: Queen Music Pack - Not all scores are deleted in "All Time" and "Today" when selecting "Clear" in Party mode.

Fixed: Favorited music pack songs cannot be removed if users are logged into another account that doesn’t own the music pack.

Fixed: Player can hear an audio corruption in the Fall Out Music Pack occurring with the crowd SFX while the “Super Fast Song” modifier is enabled.

Fixed: All sound effects during gameplay - such as hits, misses, and bombs - play without 3D spatialization.

Level Editor: