EXIT KUN update for 4 February 2024

[Unable to start troubleshooter] "Exit kun" is now available

EXIT KUN update for 4 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Using outdated drivers can affect performance despite video hardware meeting or exceeding the system requirements of the game you are playing. We recommend checking for driver updates on a regular basis. If you do encounter performance issues, updating your drivers is a good first step in troubleshooting.

Where To Update Your Drivers
For most graphics cards, you will be able to easily download and install the latest drivers from NVIDIA or AMD:
NVIDIA - https://www.nvidia.com/Download/index.aspx
AMD - https://www.amd.com/support

