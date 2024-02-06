 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grid Cartographer update for 6 February 2024

Update 2024.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13346572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fast-forward button for emulators (or hold CTRL+F)
  • Image export settings are now found in a dialog box.
  • Better 'colour memory' feature - markers remember the last colour you used them with.

Changed files in this update

GC4PRO Windows Depot 684692
  • Loading history…
GC4PRO Linux Depot 684693
  • Loading history…
GC4PRO macOS Depot 684694
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link