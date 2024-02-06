- Fast-forward button for emulators (or hold CTRL+F)
- Image export settings are now found in a dialog box.
- Better 'colour memory' feature - markers remember the last colour you used them with.
Grid Cartographer update for 6 February 2024
Update 2024.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
