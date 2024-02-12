AMNESIA: THE BUNKER UPDATED - 1.31

**Bonjour,
The Bunker just got updated with the latest quality of life improvements, providing a smoother and more stable experience.
Patch Log – Amnesia: The Bunker (Version 1.31)
- Added a new ‘Very Easy’ difficulty preset.
- Implemented a toggle mode for leaning.
- Increased the ‘Very Large’ subtitle font size.
- Disabled camera shake when ‘Reduced Camera Motion’ is enabled.
- Improved the aesthetics and readability of some of the photos.
- Resolved an issue where the player could get locked inside the torch state when the use item toggle mode was enabled.
- Fixed a bug where the fuse interact icon would appear when aiming a fuse at certain entities in the Officer Hub.
- Sorted out an issue that made it difficult to earn the ‘Toot Sweet’ achievement when playing on 120 FPS.
Note: This patch addresses the listed issues and aims to improve the overall gameplay experience in Amnesia: The Bunker. If you encounter any further problems or have additional feedback, please don't hesitate to contact our support team here: https://frictionalgames.zendesk.com/hc/en-us
Enjoy!
