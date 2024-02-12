 Skip to content

Amnesia: The Bunker update for 12 February 2024

AMNESIA: THE BUNKER UPDATED - 1.31

Build 13346472

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**Bonjour,

**

The Bunker just got updated with the latest quality of life improvements, providing a smoother and more stable experience.

Patch Log – Amnesia: The Bunker (Version 1.31)

  • Added a new ‘Very Easy’ difficulty preset.
  • Implemented a toggle mode for leaning.
  • Increased the ‘Very Large’ subtitle font size.
  • Disabled camera shake when ‘Reduced Camera Motion’ is enabled.
  • Improved the aesthetics and readability of some of the photos.
  • Resolved an issue where the player could get locked inside the torch state when the use item toggle mode was enabled.
  • Fixed a bug where the fuse interact icon would appear when aiming a fuse at certain entities in the Officer Hub.
  • Sorted out an issue that made it difficult to earn the ‘Toot Sweet’ achievement when playing on 120 FPS.

Note: This patch addresses the listed issues and aims to improve the overall gameplay experience in Amnesia: The Bunker. If you encounter any further problems or have additional feedback, please don't hesitate to contact our support team here: https://frictionalgames.zendesk.com/hc/en-us

Enjoy!

