AMNESIA: THE BUNKER UPDATED - 1.31

Patch Log – Amnesia: The Bunker (Version 1.31)

Added a new ‘Very Easy’ difficulty preset.

Implemented a toggle mode for leaning.

Increased the ‘Very Large’ subtitle font size.

Disabled camera shake when ‘Reduced Camera Motion’ is enabled.

Improved the aesthetics and readability of some of the photos.

Resolved an issue where the player could get locked inside the torch state when the use item toggle mode was enabled.

Fixed a bug where the fuse interact icon would appear when aiming a fuse at certain entities in the Officer Hub.

Sorted out an issue that made it difficult to earn the ‘Toot Sweet’ achievement when playing on 120 FPS.

Note: This patch addresses the listed issues and aims to improve the overall gameplay experience in Amnesia: The Bunker. If you encounter any further problems or have additional feedback, please don't hesitate to contact our support team here: https://frictionalgames.zendesk.com/hc/en-us

Enjoy!

