New minor update: Designer 13.1.1

We have just released a new version (13.1.1) to mainly solve a few bugs and bring a few improvements. Look at the detailled release notes for more information.
Added:
- [AxF] Add boolean properties hasClearCoat, hasSheen etc.
- [AxF] Add some missing properties
- [AxF] Allow importing EP-SVBRDF
- [AxF] Rename properties "anisotropic", "fresnel" and "fresnel variant"
- [AxF] Update to AxF-Editing 1.0.0
- [Graph] Paste on mouse position if position inside Graph View
- [UX] Increase height of Frame and Comment's 'Description' text field
- [UX] Set focus on text edition fields when creating Frames, Comments or Pins
Fixed:
- [AxF] 'Specular Color' map values are incorrect when exported
- [AxF] Preview and textures are not displayed correctly in 'Import AxF' dialog
- [AxF] Property 'CC No Refraction' is not injected correctly in 'AxF to AxF' template
- [Content] 'Flood Fill to Position' is absent from the Library
- [Content] 'Splatter Circular': Negative 'Pattern Amount' values result in very long and intensive computations
- [Content] 'Spline Merge List': Incorrect input order
- [Dependencies] Dependency is remapped to its copy after being saved as a copy
- [Frames] 'Enable HTML markup' button is not toggled when undoing its use
- [Frames] Marquee-selecting a frame and its content leads to entire frame contents being moved while auto-expanding
- [Graph] Comments duplicated from parented comments are always placed at graph origin
- [Graph] Line breaking in Comment is harsher on creation
- [Publish] Set default path for SBSAR publishing to "My Documents" folder
- [SBSAR] Redoing SBSAR load makes it editable and its data can be lost
Changed files in this update