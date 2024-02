Share · View all patches · Build 13345446 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 13:09:30 UTC by Wendy

We are delighted to announce Fairy Treasure is officially out today!

🏷️ To celebrate the occasion, we are launching the game with a 20% discount during the first week of sales. 🏷️

We hope you enjoy the game and we are looking forward to hearing your feedback.

Game On! ːsteamhappyː