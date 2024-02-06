Update 1.25 is live on all platforms!

Share · View all patches · Build 13344829 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 14:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.25 is live on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, bringing an elevated tripod stand, melanistic Fallow deer, essential tweaks, fixes, and more to Way of the Hunter! This update also allows access to the Matariki Park DLC, now available for purchase.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2698430/Way_of_the_Hunter__Matariki_Park/

Way of the Hunter - Matariki Park is out today at an SRP of $ 9.99 / € 9.99 / £ 7.99. The base game Way of the Hunter is required to play. Way of the Hunter is available on Steam at an SRP of $ 39.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99.

(PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S) Version 1.25 patch notes:

Added:

Tripod stands: Antoillier Big Brother Antoillier Giraffe (exclusive for the owners of DLC Matariki Park)

Melanistic fallow deer (Transylvania, Matariki Park)

Tweaked:

The spawn system of albino, melanistic, and leucistic animals has been adjusted to make them more rare (The change will take effect after the rares in your current save file have been harvested or died)

Send save & Reset progression options are no longer available while in-game, only via Main menu.

Encyclopedia: Animals are ordered alphabetically based on their English instead of Latin names.

(Xbox, PS5) Improved framerate in Visual quality mode (additional improvements are still ongoing) Fixed:

Perk “Sitting and watching“ not updating correctly

Small branches and leaves stop bullets on some trees. The distance shown in binoculars (rangefinder) and in hunter sense while looking through a scope (hunter sense dot) will remain affected by foliage

Hunter sense glow effect on discovered need zones when the player had the perk “Walk and sense“ unlocked

The player character doing a little dance when using the rattle bag caller crouched

Rangefinder number in binoculars not following accessibility settings

Incorrect lifecycle info of pheasants and helmeted guineafowl in the encyclopedia.

Infinite ammo with bows and crossbows

The wrong animal responds to the Elk caller after the player has changed the call option.

Scent visualization in the hunting map not working while in hunting stands

Overlapping in the diorama “Two Cape Buffalo [Calm]“

Visual bugs on mountain goats in the claim screen

Rebinding movement causes problems with camera control in photo mode.

Settings: Controller scheme missing “Focus / Hold Breath“ button description.

Various localization issues

(Xbox) Achievements not updating for some players

(Xbox) Multiplayer not being accessible for some players

As always, we will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports either in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version).

Thank you, and good hunting!