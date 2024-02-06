 Skip to content

Vindictus update for 6 February 2024

[EVENT] Lucky Golden Pig Event

Share · View all patches · Build 13343990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Event Period: 2/6/2024 - 2/27/2024

Fill the Lucky Golden Pig with luck to celebrate the Lunar New Year. 🧧

Earn various gifts as the Golden Pig consumes more and more luck. 🐷🍀

Click HERE for the Event Details!

